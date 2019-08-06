Hermitage vintage guide:

Red: Powerful, ripe – sometimes too ripe – and very tannic wines are the result of a hot, exceedingly dry summer. Some can be uncomfortably extracted and drying, but those producers who managed to retain a sense of freshness have made very long-lived wines.

White: Powerfully concentrated white wines, but ones that can sometimes lack elegance and freshness. This effect can be compounded by those who opted for liberal use of small new oak barrels. The best, however, will be very long-lived.