2004 vintage guide for Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon

Washington 2004: Keep Full-bodied wines with rich, ripe flavours. 3/5

Weather Conditions

A hot growing season followed by a cool fall created a longer harvest, resulting in Washington wines with full, rich flavors. Despite winter damage to vines in certain areas across the state, the overall size of 2004 crop estimates were offset by an increase in bearing vineyard acres coming into production. Winemakers across the state reported small berry size with concentrated, quality fruit. Harvest began in some areas unusually early in August as a result of the warm growing season and early maturing fruit. The cool fall extended hang time with final berries picked in early November.

Best Appellations

Best Producers

