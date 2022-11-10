Decanter Wine Club: celebrate Thanksgiving with top-scoring wines

Getting the wines right over the holidays is arguably just as important as the feast. You want the right bottles to elevate the festivities and impress your guests, which is why this month’s Wine Club offering took some careful consideration.

In the Decanter Wine Club holiday special, we, together with Wine Access, have curated a selection of appropriate wines that will take centre stage on your dining table.

Both Everyday Excellence and Rare Luxuries have six impressive bottles that would make a lovely gift for your host, a treat for your guests or a perfect night in for yourself.

Featuring some highly sought after Super Tuscans, Bordeaux blends and Napa icons, each box is nearly 30% off the retail price.

These bottles (pictured below) have impressed the critics and were carefully selected by the professionals at Wine Access from our top-scoring bottles from recent panel tastings. A rigorous selection process to ensure there are no disappointments.

“The wine selection has been better than other wine clubs we’ve tried.” – Ashley A.

Subscribe to the Decanter Wine Club today and you’ll enjoy quarterly doorstep deliveries of fantastic wines, starting with our Holiday edition. To ensure you receive the holiday box in time for Thanksgiving, order by November 18th.

Everyday excellence ‘holiday case’

Rare luxuries ‘holiday case’

*Available to US readers only.