Rioja vs Ribera wine quiz – Test your knowledge

How well do you know these two Spanish fine wine powerhouses? Test your knowledge on Rioja and Ribera del Duero with the decanter.com quiz.

Rioja and the Ribera del Duero are two of the most recognisable names in Spanish wine. They share many similarities as well as a few differences, which make each region’s wines unique and exciting. How much do you know about them?

Scroll down to take our quiz and find out.

Enjoy learning about wine – why don’t you try our new mobile app? If you enjoy learning about wine, or want to further your knowledge, we’ve created a “micro learning” app which uses a technique called “S P A C I N G” to help you remember wine facts! All you need is an iPhone. Click here to give the app a go and learn more.

More Decanter.com wine quizzes: