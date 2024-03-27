March releases 2024 Place de Bordeaux

The annual ‘March releases’ or ‘Spring releases’ campaign is now underway with more than 60 international wines being sold via the Place de Bordeaux, including several first timers.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 61 wines.

Wines are listed in score order. Click on the winery name to go to the individual wine's page and click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
PromontoryNapa Valley201999
Henschke, Mount Eldestone ShirazClare Valley201898
Jim Barry, The Armagh ShirazClare Valley201698
Borgogno, RiservaBarolo (Cannubi)201797
Borgogno, RiservaBarolo (Cannubi)201897
Cathiard VineyardNapa Valley202197
Ceretto, Bricco RoccheBarolo202097
Mount Mary Vineyard, Quintet Cabernet SauvignonYarra Valley201697
Penfolds, Bin 169Coonawarra202197
Penfolds, Bin 707202197
Penfolds, Grange201997
Yalumba, The Octavius Old Vine ShirazBarossa Valley201897
Ao Yun202096
Casa Lapostolle, Clos du LicanApalta202196
Ceretto, BernadotBarbaresco202196
I Sodi di S. NiccolòToscana202096
OrnellaiaBolgheri (Superiore)202196
Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz201996
Penfolds, YattarnaSouth Australia201896
Penfolds, RWT Bin 798Barossa Valley201896
Poggio Antico, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201896
Poggio Antico, Vigna I PoggiBrunello di Montalcino201996
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SVL Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202196
Tyrrell's, Vat 1 SemillonHunter Valley201396
Boizel, JoyauChampagne201295
Casa Lapostolle, Clos ApaltaApalta201495
Ceretto, BrunateBarolo202095
L'Aventure, OptimusPaso Robles (Willow Creek)202195
Leeuwin Estate, Art Series ChardonnayMargaret River201295
Michele Chiarlo, CerequioBarolo202095
Tenuta di BisernoToscana202195
AcaiboSonoma County (Chalk Hill)201894
AlmaRioja202194
Borgogno, RiservaBarolo (Cannubi)201594
Borgogno, RiservaBarolo (Liste)201794
Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Pinot Noir202294
Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Chardonnay202294
Michele Chiarlo, FasetBarbaresco202194
Romano Dal FornoAmarone della Valpolicella201694
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino201994
Borgogno, RiservaBarolo (Liste)201293
Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al ConventoBrunello di Montalcino201893
Luce, Lux VitisToscana202093
Ornellaia, BiancoBolgheri202193
Poggio AnticoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Romano Dal FornoAmarone della Valpolicella201093
Romano Dal FornoValpolicella (Superiore)201693
VIK202093
Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Syrah202292
Frescobaldi, CastelgiocondoBrunello di Montalcino201992
LuceBrunello di Montalcino201992
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino201992
LuceToscana202191
Poggio Antico, RossoRosso di Montalcino202291
Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove Dell'OrnellaiaBolgheri202190
ParussoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)202090
Ornellaia, Le Volte Dell'OrnellaiaToscana202289
TalentiRosso di Montalcino202289
Luce, LucenteToscana202188
Ornellaia, Poggio Alle Gazze Dell'Ornellaia Toscana202288

See also

March Releases 2024: Report and top-scoring wines