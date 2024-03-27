Promontory Napa Valley 2019 99 View Beguiling scents of wild flowers, dark bramble fruits and some aniseed notes on the nose. Textured and fleshy, full and bright, but sleek and lean too, the tannins have real bit and angles giving this a little bit of an austere frame. Nothing overdone or too ripe about this though and in a sene atypical, but I love the finesse on show and the reigned-in sense to the flavours. Well shaped, well constructed, deep and layered, so dark and finely knitted. Not seductive but almost sultry in a severe way. I love the energy, the focus and the overall expression. Almost hands off, great acidity, piercing with pristine fruit. It's such a young wine that it's really hard to see it in its full glory right now but I love the dark spices; liquorice, aniseed and clove. Totally gorgeous. At this price it should knock your socks off and it does. But this will require patience.

Henschke, Mount Eldestone Shiraz Clare Valley 2018 98 View Scented and extremely perfumed on the nose, smells heady and profound with Szechuan peppercorns, green and spicy notes of sage and plum. Smooth and racy, clean, rich and full in the mouth. Slightly tight and coiled, a little tense but with super fine tannins give a lovely structure overall. The dark fruit flavours are pure and crisp yet also dense with concentration - this is well built with shoulders but is suave too. Great acidity gives the backbone but it's the combination of power and vibrancy that makes this stand out. Confident but not at all showy, almost understated, especially at this point. A real beauty and one that will develop beautifully. Made from ancient, old-vine Shiraz on clay soils.

Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz Clare Valley 2016 98 View Fragrant and totally captivating on the nose, so beautifully scented - a nose to fall in love with - earthy with red berry fruits and soft fragranced flowers. Supple, almost thick on the palate but still with energy and movement. Richly textured and mouthfilling - almost a soft chew to the fruit - you're getting a lot of wine here, but it retains elegance and charm with a mouthwatering core. Tannins are slightly powdery with touches of cherry, rose petal, strawberry as well as mint and sage herbs. Focussed, fresh and dramatic with intensity and character. Excellent minerality too ending the flavours on a wet stone note. Incredible.

Borgogno, Riserva Barolo (Cannubi) 2017 97 View Fragrant and appealing, really quite welcoming on the nose with creamy strawberries, wild flowers and dried herbs and some iron filings. Supple and bright, quite high acidity makes the mouth water instantly with fine-grained tannins giving the structure and support. A really substantial wine with a big, bold frame but it caresses and holds interest. Great texture to the tannins, lovely intensity and grip but still giving delicate and pure fruit. Compelling and totally captivating. A touch tight still, this will need some time, but it's a beauty.

Borgogno, Riserva Barolo (Cannubi) 2018 97 View Beautiful fresh nose filled with lifted cherry scented and iron touches, really open and expressive and light - almost an aerial quality to the aromatics on the nose. Juicy and so crunchy and alive, this is wonderful, it's got a flash of heat and touch of that cherry cough syrup spice but backed up by the most beautifully integrated fine tannins and pristine acidity. Pure and controlled, so easy to appreciate this wine for its quality and the drinkability. The stars have aligned here, doesn't carry as much overt tannic weight or structure as the 2017s but this has finesse and such allure. Graceful, charming, clean and crystalline with a long pulsing energetic frame.

Cathiard Vineyard Napa Valley 2021 97 View Fragranced and floral on the nose with clear toast, liquorice, cedar and blueberries. Dense yet agile, this has weight and an instant texture in the mouth - like crushed velvet, massy and full but chalky and softly chewy while remaining cool and lifted. I like the clean aspect with a really mineral, graphite aspect to the finish. Feels polished and utterly elegant, still super young, this hasn't given up any tension yet, but it will be sublime in time. Blackcurrants, plums and sweet spices but cool too, nothing overripe or pushed about this. Very good.

Ceretto, Bricco Rocche Barolo 2020 97 View Scented cranberries and redcurrants with lots of bright floral notes, this is both lifted and expressive on the nose and well as quite seductively perfumed. Smooth and so supple, tannins are so fine and integrated, barely there except a powdery coating around the mouth giving some bite and tension while the rest of the flavours drive through the centre from start to finish. Feels purposeful and intentional, so well crafted, perfect tannins and fruit purity. Great freshness, but more that this wine hints to so much future pleasure. Clarity and precision with so much nuance. Chalky, wet stone finish, ends cool with a minty touch. Long. Dreamy.

Mount Mary Vineyard, Quintet Cabernet Sauvignon Yarra Valley 2016 97 View Toffee notes with green peppercorns, dark fruit - fragranced cherries, balsamic notes, cedar, cinnamon and clove - lots of exotic spices on the nose. Smooth and satisfying on the palate, really juicy and so full of life and vibrancy. Lifted, delicate and graceful, this wine is sleek and moresh. Succulent with great energy while remaining so balanced. Density is there no doubt but this isn't heavy. I love the slightly powdery tannins on the finish alongside slate and graphite notes adding mineral touches. A stunning wine with great freshness. The 60th release of this wine, first made in 1956.

Penfolds, Bin 169 Coonawarra 2021 97 View Green herbs, lots of Cabernet markers on the nose with chocolate, mint, aniseed and some liquorice with cool blue fruits. Smooth and alive, lifted and finessed with a juicy core surrounded by quite chalky tannins. There's power but it's restrained, quite sleek and svelte right now, not yet expanding but has such a gorgeous outline and refined tannins. I love the expression with a cooling, refreshing minty taste the whole way through. Lifted, pure and utterly moreish. Gorgeous. Really shines in the glass but at the same time it's so understated.

Penfolds, Bin 707 2021 97 View Delightful floral scents mingle with milk chocolate, blackcurrants and plums - something softly alluring about the nose. Fresh and alive but so delicate in the aromatics, really drawing you in. Supple and juicy, this has energy and tannic heft yet is lifted and precise so you get tension but a lot of flavour and bite too. I love the Cabernet markers, this feels polished and totally typical with an identifiable signature of this great wine. Svelte, charming, very chalky with lots of minerality. Still a baby, but really works in the context of a fresher vintage with plenty of drinking appeal. Lifted the whole way through.

Penfolds, Grange 2019 97 View A strong heady nose, really full on and impactful, almost verging on too much. Rich and ripe, layered and dense, a full mouthful straight away with such bright acidity this is soaring out of the glass. Amazingly well built, far too young of course, but there's structure, intensity, spice, liquorice, blackcurrants and brightness on show. Gorgeously sculpted, muscular yet suave, dark but lifted, clean but textured. Ends fresh. A great wine.

Yalumba, The Octavius Old Vine Shiraz Barossa Valley 2018 97 View Fragranced and aromatically complex on the nose - beguiling and totally captivating red berries, clove, vanilla, liquorice and wild herbs. This has an inky density to it, weighty and fully textured but with amazing purity of fruit. Bright and piercing acidity adds to the overall expression with tannins that are refined yet carry a sense of opulence and seduction. Clean and sleek, wide, full and mouthwatering with liquorice, cherry blossom and strawberry fruit all the way through. Delicious.

Ao Yun 2020 96 View Smells wild and strong on the nose, some elements of blackcurrants, damsons and plums, but darkly cool not overly ripe. The meaty, wild Syrah elements come through (even at just 6% of the blend) with a touch of florality from the Cabernet Franc (19%). Really vivid bright purple in the glass too, almost fuschia pink on the rim. Thick and unctuous, this has weight and body with a fleshy, plump texture, almost chewy but bouncy too so you get strength and clear structure but with lift and brightness from the pure fruit and high acidity. I love the styling, feels controlled and purposeful. Suave but still muscular, confident. It's a big wine with plenty to say. Very long and keeps the intensity all the way through. I like the cool mint eucalyptus note on the finish reminding you it's full of Cabernet. I'd still struggle to say where it's from but it's very good. 6% Syrah and 5% Petit Verdot complete the blend.

Casa Lapostolle, Clos du Lican Apalta 2021 96 View Fragrant nose with black olives, tapenade with some graphite notes, wild flowers, dried herbs, black cherries and blackcurrants. Juicy and supple, so much energy and focus, lovely precision. A crushed stone finish leaves a chalky but still fruity ending. Deep and concentrated but light on its feet. Lovely grip and intensity but keeping a touch of bright red fruits alongside the juicy acidity, red berry fruit and slightly sweet spice that comes through after a few minutes. Layered and charming. A lovely combination which captures attention blending freshness with herbal and spiced elements. I love the overall clarity on the finish. Very moreish.

Ceretto, Bernadot Barbaresco 2021 96 View Wild herbal notes on the nose with rose petals, jasmine, fragrant spices and red cherries. Bright acidity and fresh plump red cherries and berries, so forward and energetic with supportive almost mineral-edged tannins that give a wide expanse in the mouth. I love the texture, it's round, filling and so generous yet so controlled and refined at the same time. Supple, juicy, almost chewy given the texture but elongates keeping the intensity of flavour and acidity. I love it.

I Sodi di S. Niccolò Toscana 2020 96 View A delicate combination of aniseed and exotic spices with fragrant floral scents and ripe red berry fruit. Smells really quite individual, a touch of vanilla and caramel about this too. Clean, supple and alive, this has character from the get go, juicy and precise, thrilling acidity joins massy but fine tannins that give this a buzzy, lifted but filling expression from the get go. Everything is at the fore, and carries the intensity to a long finish. Upfront and so intense, but refined and purposeful. It feels effortless as much as it does intense which is quite a feat. Joyful and with complexity. Too young now but give this a few years at least. I love the graphite and wet stone chalkiness on the finish too.

Ornellaia Bolgheri (Superiore) 2021 96 View Nice abundant aromatics on the nose, smells generous. Tight and lean, the slightly austere, very mineral-edged tannins give the first impression, completely coating the mouth in almost dry tannins with cool blue fruit underneath. It has freshness but also feels a little pinched and not so easy. Dark fruit comes in after a while with the oak clearly on display. This needs time to come together and harmonise, it's not there yet, disjointed with sweet fruit, cool fruit, acidity in the background, tannins to the fore. I do like the sensibility and the sense of purity you get overall and there are lots of nice individual elements but it's not at the point of charming so give it time. I'd love to try this again in a few years. 7% Petit Verdot completes the blend.

Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz 2019 96 View Sweet rose petals and stewed strawberries on the nose with touches of green flowers giving the florality. Smooth and supple, lovely clarity and poise. I like the light touch in the glass, really clean and pure with red berry fruits. Juicy and so alive on the palate really giving this so much appeal and drinkability. I love the lift and the brightness while still having depth and layers of chalky tannins. Delicious and moreish.

Penfolds, Yattarna South Australia 2018 96 View Hugely expressie on the nose, so aromatic and flowing out the glass with lots of honey and caramel elements - citrus, toast, lemongrass, passionfruit, peach and pear with flint and graphite. Bright and focussed, this is so energetic and weighty, full of flavour - lemon and lime, grapefruit, passion fruit and touches of orange blossom/fleur d'orange. Loses a bit of impact towards the finish but this starts off well but I do like the almost minty fresh aspect at the end. Great acidity and lean straight core. Not the most accessible right now as it still has some tension but it's very good.

Penfolds, RWT Bin 798 Barossa Valley 2018 96 View Herbal and dark fruit with lots of spiced elements too - a little meaty. Thick and full in the mouth, this has instant appeal in terms of texture and plumpness. Wide and filling, not so juicy but densely packed with plenty of lift and energy. Round and complete with lots of drinkability. One you want to share with friends with some juicy lamb. Salty on the finish. Extremely good.

Poggio Antico, Riserva Brunello di Montalcino 2018 96 View Smells incredible, like a box of fragrant chocolates, profound florality on the nose, so scented and expressive. Thick and juicy, full, and so vibrant, wow, really expands and enlivens in the glass. Such high, almost piercing acidity before the chalky, slightly grippy mineral tannins come into play, covering the entire mouth in a mineral coating. Some salinity, iodine notes countering the bright, almost sour cherries. Bright, forward, so intense, yet so fresh too. Lifted and juicy, with such zing and bite and overall precision. I love this. Great structure, character and confidence and will last for decades such is the tannic make up and the acidic backbone.

Poggio Antico, Vigna I Poggi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Fragrant and expressive on the nose. wild herbs, pine needles, some hints of Mediterranean scrub, juniper and lavender. Smooth and succulent, supple and agile in the mouth, scintillatingly fresh. Lean and tense in the slight tightness to the tannins and acidity - both channeling the wine in quite a straight line right now, but there's supreme depth on offer, a layering of elements and an elongated fresh finish with a cool lift. Cherries, cranberries, some bloody orange and almost peach pit with a gravelly understone offering wet stones. Grippy and intense, yet reigned in and suave. Not yet demonstrating full greatness but it hints at it.

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SVL Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2021 96 View Beautiful and dark, quite captivating heady aromas - liquorice, aniseed, vanilla, cedar, blackcurrant, blackcurrant leaf, some herbal tones and floral elements as well. Supple and forward, this is lithe and sprightly despite the clear heft and power behind the wine. Tannins are so fine and well integrated, it's more the flavours need to soften for me - still quite oak influenced with some ripe blackcurrant and cool blueberries mixing together. It feels polished if not so characterful right now. Lovely high-resolution details on show, you really can feel the precision. I think this will be a beautiful wine in time and this has such a long finish with clear flavour still evident after a few minutes. I'd love to sit and leave this open for a few hours and come back to it to see some evolution.

Tyrrell's, Vat 1 Semillon Hunter Valley 2013 96 View Fragrant lemon and lime on the nose - beguiling scents with beeswax, honeycomb and green stone fruit alongside slightly herbal vanilla and jasmine spice. Sleek and so direct, succulent but also tense and streamlined. This really manages the balance of full flavour and acidity while being so seductive and pleasing. Such a great line of acidity but with some weight in terms of texture. Complex and nuanced with a lovely bite and tang of citrus, gooseberry and ginger spice on the finish. Layered, juicy and aromatic all the way through. Extremely enjoyable and a wine worth talking about.

Boizel, Joyau Champagne 2012 95 View Crystalline and pure, buttery brioche and soft honeyed notes on the nose with some autolytic characters, yeast and truffle - pain perdu, cinnamon, ginger and toasted almonds. Youthful and buzzy, more so on the palate than the nose suggests, this shines in the glass, it has enough texture to give body and fullness, enough sweetness to give appeal and enough dryness to be great for aperitifs or food. Lemon, lime, pear and peach tones, with some caramel and overt wood in the background suggesting this has at least 10 years ahead of it. Lots of energy and intensity. Quite a serious take but very compelling. Crunchy ending with ginger spice and lemon pith. Dosage 8g/l.

Casa Lapostolle, Clos Apalta Apalta 2014 95 View A 10-year-old library release - the third in a row for Clos Apalta with 'Vinothèque on the label differentiating this release (ex-estate in 2022) from the original in 2016. Black fruits on the nose, cool and fresh with dried herbs and graphite minerality - lovely complexity with lots of fragrant aromas. Thick and filling on the palate, a round wine, not heavy, juicy but concentrated and full of life. This has substance, not muscle, it’s chiselled but this carries some power. You can smell the richness in the full fruit. It has a nice frame though, settles around the mouth with good persistence from start to finish. Feels like it has more life left, but there is a sense of heat and oak around the edges, spiced and a touch imposing on the finish although great acidity keeps the lift. I like the expression, cool and fresh yet still determined. Ageing 28 months in 100% new French oak, 225 litre barrels. 3.66pH.

Ceretto, Brunate Barolo 2020 95 View Dark nose, sultry and seductive, rose and violet petals and berry fruit, scented in a rich perfumed way. Quite a profound initial burst of flavour and texture on the palate, deep and full black and red cherries and bramble fruit. Tannins are full and filling, this makes a bold first impression then just tapers off slightly towards the finish, becoming more pointed and losing some easy brightness becoming more serious and knitted. This is saving some of its greatness for later but I love the lingering tight cherry and iron-edged finish. Something very captivating about this wine.

L'Aventure, Optimus Paso Robles (Willow Creek) 2021 95 View Sleek and straight, I love the texture here, smooth and so filling in a caressing kind of way. Tannins are lovely, soft and subtle, and this has a delicate sweetness with some savoury touches and bright acidity giving tang. It's lean and straight, gorgeous streamlined elements, nothing too massy or plump, but keeps the intensity of flavour al the way and ends still with lift and bite and juice. I like this a lot, it's not trying too hard to overplease. Glossy and shiny. Floral and finessed.

Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay Margaret River 2012 95 View A gorgeous nose full of grassy, herbal notes with lemon verbena and green honeysuckle. Thick and glossy on the palate yet pristine too. This has both a slight oiliness as well as being tight, lean and clear with lots of peach and pear flavours. Mouthwatering with a salty undercurrent that gives accents and focus. An extremely satisfying wine, unctuous but not heavy. It carries some muscle still with a super long finish. Finessed and moreish.

Michele Chiarlo, Cerequio Barolo 2020 95 View Slightly spiced cherries on the nose, a touch of heat and pink peppercorn with floral accents too. Something a bit ferrous about the nose; blood orange and wet stones. Broad and wide, this has impact in the mouth, tannic but plump and juicy yet keeping a straight line from start to finish so it has tension as well as body. Crystalline and pure, gorgeous refinement with plenty of tasty pleasure on offer. Lovely tension and drive still on the finish, ending with an iron tang. Delightful.

Tenuta di Biserno Toscana 2021 95 View Dark nose, softly herbal and fragrant, touches of sunkissed ripe fruit - raisins, figs, plums and notes of jasmine and liquorice. Smooth and supple, this has life and energy. Round and intense, with some sweet ripe cherries and blackcurrants, this feels quite a serious wine, structured and with clear muscle on show but still showing refinement in the tannin finesse and overall weight on the palate. Streamlined and focussed with power underneath - reigned in right now but noticeable nonetheless. Nice touches of graphite. and cool blue fruits help offset the sweet ripeness which is evident but this manages to walk the line between the two.

Acaibo Sonoma County (Chalk Hill) 2018 94 View Liquorice and toast on the nose, dark and heady aromatics, with blackcurrant and spiced plum sauce elements. Smells quite heady and overt. Massy and fully textured but then calms almost instantly giving a soft expanse around the mouth. I like the filling texture - fine and powdery but the dark fruit is a bit subdued at the moment and the acidity is not so much at the fore giving this quite a serious side. It's a little quiet right now so maybe needs time to come into its own but it showcases precision and there is gorgeous purity on offer. They're not going for blockbusters and this is definitely more on the sensitive side.

Alma Rioja 2021 94 View Dark, rich, deep plummy fruit on the nose with an element of Chinese five spice - hints of pepper and oak on the nose. Smells heady but also quite punchy. Really highly fragrant and scented - almost off putting and also hints at high alcohol. Dark and bold, this is intense from the get go, so tannic completely filling the mouth with flesh and some dry chakiness but there's also lots of caramel, vanilla and oak elements that distract from the fruit purty and sense of finesse. I loved this last year, but this feels a touch clunky.

Borgogno, Riserva Barolo (Cannubi) 2015 94 View Massy and forward, round and intense, tannins are on the fuller side; chalky and mineral. There's tension and mass here, lots going on the palate all coiled into one. I love the purity and the delicacy come the finish yet this still has flashes of heat and a sense of underlying power all the way through. An untamed confidence as yet. I'd like to try this again in 10 years and see how it's softened and mellowed.

Borgogno, Riserva Barolo (Liste) 2017 94 View Fragrant and beguiling on the nose, flashes of heat and sunkissed red fruit with dried flowers - lavender and rose. Massy and full, this fills the mouth in really quite bright cherry acidity with fleshy tannins and flavours really like cherry cough sweets, something so unmistakable about the flavours on the palate and in really high definition in this 2017. I love the almost salty finish and cool freshness that really counters the full and bold initial element. A tale of two halves here, not yet fully in harmony but there's lots to like and it feels well made.

Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Pinot Noir 2022 94 View Smells very fragrant, blackcurrant, bramble fruit, darm plums and candle wax - something creamy about the nose too. Vertical and bright, a shot of high acidity sets the tone with sleek tannins that support the fruit. This feels wide but in a straight up and down way rather than out to the sides. Clean and clear, nice vibrancy and certainly more concentrated dark bramble fruit than summer berry fruit. I love the crystalline nature. Compact but clean, this is interesting finishing with a slatey, chocolatey, blueberry graphite ending.

Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Chardonnay 2022 94 View Green flowers, stone fruit and some citrus elements on the nose. Round and softly honeyed, I can feel some oak influence with spice which just mutes the fresh fruit - still quite tightly controlled but this has a zing to it also with lots of life and purity. Good acidity with a stony finish. It's a refined style, not flabby or heavy and in time I think this will be really nice. Texturally it's wonderful.

Michele Chiarlo, Faset Barbaresco 2021 94 View Soft and delicate and nuanced on the nose, faint floral aromatics extend out the glass. Supple and smooth, gorgeous red berry fruit, pristine in nature, crystalline almost with a chalky, mineral undercoating that gives texture and interest. This has some bite too and tang which is so delightful, offering body but not overt heaviness. Subtle in its display but still offering plenty to get your teeth stuck in to with gorgeous high acidity, succulent and juicy strawberries and a creamy finish.

Romano Dal Forno Amarone della Valpolicella 2016 94 View Intensely scented with sour cherries, leather, toast, spiced plums and tobacco. Thick and heavily textured, the tannins are on the ripe and massy side coating the entire mouth in a chalky-powdery texture and just overtaking the fruitiness. Feels bold and heavy, lacking some finesse, but packed full of intensity and structure. This needs some more time to soften and come around. 10% Croatina completes the blend.

Talenti, Piero Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Gorgeously scented, cherry cough sweets, herbal notes, rose petals, so fragrant and beguiling and expressive. Juicy and so lifted on the palate, delicate and so refined but so utterly full of joy given the really piercing acidity and almost sweet strawberry fruit that accompanies it. It's not layered or deep, but so sleek and enjoyable. Really a crowd pleasing wine here.

Borgogno, Riserva Barolo (Liste) 2012 93 View A caramel coloured rim to this, reddish brown. Smells mature, more so than you might expect from a 12-year-old bottle with notes of dried rose petals, truffles, mushroom and leather. A little musty and oxidised. Lean and quite tannic, this has lost much of its puppy fat and gives a relatively straight and chalky expression which isn't harsh but isn't gentle and enveloping. Crushed velvet in texture, quite tannic and mineral but without much fruit propping it up. A little strict with shoe polish, leather, sour cherries and some dried tobacco.

Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento Brunello di Montalcino 2018 93 View Rose petals, peaches, lavender and dried herbs on the nose with some sweet cherries. Light and delicate, not so much in the way of overt texture here but the tannins are really well worked, smooth and silky with a hint of graphite and slate grip while the red berry juiciness and soft creaminess go through the centre. Feels well worked, a flash of heat on the finish reminds you this has power, but it's all carefully constructed and presented.

Luce, Lux Vitis Toscana 2020 93 View Heat and alcohol on the nose, some clear vanilla, caramel, cedar and sweet red cherry notes. Thick and full, quite a bold, upfront style, tight and tense, so much oak seems to be present in the tannic structure and doesn't really work with the quite ripe fruit and high alcohol. Feels a little clunky with not much fruity, juiciness supporting the quite massive frame but there is a sense of direction that keeps it straight. It's a little lacking in energy after the initial burst, so maybe this just needs more time to harmonise, and fully meld.

Ornellaia, Bianco Bolgheri 2021 93 View Grassy herbal notes on the nose with green apple and pear aromas. Full and forward, this has a burst of energy and bright citrus fruits on the nose - apple, pear and peach pit give the orchard and stone fruit aspects while there's a distinct wild honey, toasted caramel, bitter grapefruit and herbal element too which adds nuance but needs a bit more time to meld properly. Acidity is there and this is lifted and clean but the flavours aren't totally in harmony right now - a little disjointed between the initial high buzzy acidity and green, herbal elements on the finish.

Poggio Antico Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Crystalline and fragrant on the nose, smells welcoming. Smooth and sleek, lovely cool freshness from the first sip with energy and focus. I love the easy nature to this yet feels so polished at the same time. Feels careful and very approachable to like with touches of wet stone, cool blue fruit and a mineral finish. The acidity gives the tang while the fine tannins settle around the edges. Lovely.

Romano Dal Forno Amarone della Valpolicella 2010 93 View Dried flowers, pot pourri, smells mature and savoury, a little truffle and leather. Sweeter and more plump to begin with than the 2016, a little more juicy, this feels as if it has settled a bit more, but it's still so massive and tannic in the mouth that's all the texture you get and as such the energy and fruit purity is a little lost right now with an extremely dry, chocolate, liquorice, tobacco, tar, cola and vanilla finish. 10% Croatina completes the blend.

Romano Dal Forno Valpolicella (Superiore) 2016 93 View Bright and focussed on the nose, plums and hoisin, something fragrant and spiced. Supple and filling but sleek and juicy too. Keeps a straight, focussed line, slightly dense tannins, cool fruit and a crystalline core. Nice energy and juiciness. Plump yet shiny and glossy. Loses a bit of traction and intensity towards the finish but very easy to enjoy.

VIK 2020 93 View Smells evocative and floral. So fragrant and intense on the nose. Lots of wax crayon, blueberries and graphite with quite dark fruit notes. Rich and sumptuous, a nice almost fleshy texture to the fruit offset by piercing and juicy acidity alongside lean and quite tight tannins. Juicy and enjoyable. Maybe not so refined, quite hefty in terms of flavours but lean body so in time this should even out to be very enjoyable.

Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Syrah 2022 92 View Smells wild, very meaty, horse saddle, leather, toast, smoked bacon and wild herbs. Determined and straight with lots of life and energy, this sizzles with bite and tang. More fruity and clean than the nose suggests, this is straight, it loses some plumpness and weight towards the mid palate, just lightening up the expression and missing some energy but I like the style. It's refreshing and feels like it would be good with food. Clean and pure, easy enjoyment, quite stylish but the intensity on the ending isn't quite there for me right now.

Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Smells quite sweet and thick from the nose, not so aromatically lifted and expressive. A little two toned right now, nice high acidity with some dark fruit but also some green earthy leafiness, some blackcurrant leaf with quite a thick texture and a touch of dryness. Massy tannins but also a cool undercurrent. Doesn't feel so harmonious at the moment and tastes a little sombre towards the finish. Give this some time.

Luce Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Fragrant and floral on the nose, lots of crushed rose petals and violet scents. Extremely high acidity meets quite intense tannins that have a touch of dryness about them. This has some character and an initial burst of brightness but the frame takes over and this becomes a little restricted towards the finish. Tight and tense, streamlined but with ripe fruit and some overt alcohol. Feels a little old school.

Talenti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Wildly fragrant on the nose, smells expressive with plenty of red fruit and floral scents with touches of coffee liqueur, tobacco and sweet leather. Clean and pure, a little tightly wound right now not giving too much expansion on the palate, the oak feels a little intrusive perhaps just shutting down some of the more forward fruit flavours. Narrow tight frame, tapers and just loses some propulsion. It's clean with precision and there's some juiciness with chalky grippy tannins.

Luce Toscana 2021 91 View Ripe and full on the nose, a little punchy in terms of heat, spice and oak notes. Thick and intense, ripe and hot but not plump, you get the impression of heat and maturity of grapes, but it's matched quite intensely to oaky elements that make this a little unforgiving right now. A little thick in terms of texture, just missing some extra energy and freshness.

Poggio Antico, Rosso Rosso di Montalcino 2022 91 View Fragrant and full on the nose. Bright and lifted on the palate, really forward and intense but in a juicy, fun way. This has energy and verve, a lovely filling wine with plenty of sour strawberry and fleshy strawberry elements. Great with food and a lovely wine for the price point. Feels very natural and well worked, not trying too hard and nothing obscuring it's fruity nature with high acidity all the way through. Clean and crisp.

Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove Dell'Ornellaia Bolgheri 2021 90 View Cool blue fruits and crushed stones on the palate, this smells fresh and clean with some dried herbs, mint, liquorice and aniseed. High acidity and cool blue fruit give the initial flavours before the salty, almost stony-edged tannins come into play. It's sleek and I like the clean nature of the expression. It feels refined but at the same time really not giving muhc in the way of filling texture, fruit forwardness or energy. Feels a little restricted right now. 11% Petit Verdot completes the blend.

Parusso Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2020 90 View Rose bud, cherry drop sweets and fresh cherry blossom on the nose. Smells gorgeous. Something sweet, savoury and floral. Chalky and tannic straight away, this has quite imposing tannins that make the first impression - feels a little over extracted and tight on the palate, at first bright but then closing down and becoming a little constricted ending a touch raspy on the finish. It's not giving such easy enjoyment right now and just needs some time to soften and expand.

Ornellaia, Le Volte Dell'Ornellaia Toscana 2022 89 View So fragrant on the nose, the Petit Verdot really seems to stand out, ripe cherries and strawberries with some tobacco and cedar notes too. Sweet at first then cool and fresh, crunchy but lean and a little bit green. Not layered or complex, it has nice purity but the flavours aren't fully harmonious, a mixture of herbal accents, sweet fruit, minerality and oak that isn't so resolved on the finish.

Talenti Rosso di Montalcino 2022 89 View Bright and full, sapid and agile full of bramble fruit and red berries. Clean and super fresh with quite a bold body. At 15% you know this was a hot vintage with high alcohol but they've done a great job of keeping the brightness and lift so that it doesn't get overwhelmed or feel too heavy. Great to drink slightly cooler and have with food.

Luce, Lucente Toscana 2021 88 View Intensely fragrant on the nose but smells ripe and green at the same time. Cassis fruit and blackcurrant leaf. Tastes sweet and lean at the same time, there's an element of flavour but not much density so this drops a little too soon on the mid palate. Tannins are lovely but this doesn't feel so harmonious in terms of flavour. Not complex or refined but has character.

