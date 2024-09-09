After tasting over 500 wines for this report, Napa Valley correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi has well and truly fallen in love with the vintage's Cabernet Sauvignons.

Here are a record 79 wines that received a rating of 98-points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Region Vintage Score Notes
Ad Vivum, Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, YountvilleNapa Valley2021100
AXR, AxR1 Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley2021100
B Cellars, Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley2021100
Dominus Estate, Red WineNapa Valley2021100
Harlan Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley2021100
Ovid, Red WineNapa Valley2021100
Paul Hobbs, Nathan Coombs Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, CoombsvilleNapa Valley2021100
Philip Togni, Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring MountainNapa Valley2021100
Schrader Cellars, LPV Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard, St HelenaNapa Valley2021100
Screaming Eagle, Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley2021100
Simon Family Estate, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley2021100
The Debate, The Ultimate Red WineNapa Valley2021100
TOR Wines, Black Magic,Napa Valley2021100
Accendo Cellars, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202199
AXR, Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
B Cellars, Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202199
Bond, Vecina Red Wine,Napa Valley202199
Cliff Lede, Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202199
Dalla Valle Vineyards, MDV, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
Diamond Creek Vineyards, Red Rock Terrace Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond MountainNapa Valley202199
JH Wheeler, Vine Hill Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
Lokoya, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount VeederNapa Valley202199
Lokoya, Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring MountainNapa Valley202199
Matthiasson, Phoenix Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202199
Pahlmeyer, Pièce de RésistanceNapa Valley202199
Rudd, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
Scarecrow, Cabernet Sauvignon, RutherfordNapa Valley202199
Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
Shafer, Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202199
Stone the Crows, Golden Crow Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202199
The Debate, Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
TOR Wines, Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202199
Ulysses, OakvilleNapa Valley202199
Amuse Bouche Winery, Au Sommet Cabernet Sauvignon, Atlas PeakNapa Valley202198
Annulus Cellars, Vine Hill Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
B Cellars, Beckstoffer Las Piedras Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Bella Oaks, Proprietary Red Wine, RutherfordNapa Valley202198
Bond, St. Eden Red WineNapa Valley202198
Bond, Pluribus Red WineNapa Valley202198
Cardinale, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Chateau Montelena, The Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, CalistogaNapa Valley202198
Corison, Kronos Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Corison, Sunbasket Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Dalla Valle Vineyards, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Diamond Creek, Volcanic Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond MountainNapa Valley202198
Fairest Creature, PolysplineNapa Valley202198
Favia, Cabernet Sauvignon, CoombsvilleNapa Valley202198
Harbison, Pony Express Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Inglenook, Rubicon, RutherfordNapa Valley202198
Kinsman Eades, Anjea Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, YountvilleNapa Valley202198
Kinsman Eades, Aphex Ecotone Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Kinsman Eades, Käännös Vine Hill Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Kinsman Eades, Rhadamanthus Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond MountainNapa Valley202198
La Pelle, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
La Pelle, Red Hen Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Lail Vineyards, J. Daniel Cuvée Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Lokoya, Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond MountainNapa Valley202198
Macauley Vineyard, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Opus One, Red Wine, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Outpost, True Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell MountainNapa Valley202198
Pas de Cheval, Finale Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell MountainNapa Valley202198
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard Cabernet, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Pulido-Walker, Melanson Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa ValleyNapa Valley202198
Quintessa, RutherfordNapa Valley202198
Schrader Cellars, CCS Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Schrader Cellars, Colesworthy Cabernet Sauvignon, Las Piedras Vineyard, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Schrader Cellars, Old Sparky Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Stone the Crows, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
The Debate, Harbison Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
TOR Wines, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard BFD Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
TOR Wines, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
TOR Wines, Melanson Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Tres Perlas, The Barber Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202198
Vice Versa, Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, St HelenaNapa Valley202198
Vice Versa, The Magnificent SevenNapa Valley202198
Vine Hill Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon, OakvilleNapa Valley202198
Vineyard 7 & 8, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring MountainNapa Valley202198

