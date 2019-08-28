Australian winemaker Tony Jordan dies

Jordan was the man who established Domaine Chandon Australia, and worked for many years as a judge in the Decanter World Wine Awards, initially judging Australian wines and then world sparkling wines. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma at Easter and died on August 27.

Members of the wine trade shared their tributes to Jordan on social media. Decanter‘s Jane Anson called him ‘one of the most inspiring speakers on wine’. Jancis Robinson praised his ‘talent, expertise and influence’.

Jordan worked with Brian Croser in the early days of Oenotec, the influential Australian winemaking consultancy. Together they established the wine science course at Riverina College – today’s Charles Sturt University – and later Jordan was the man who chose the site, directed the planting of vineyards and building of the winery for Domaine Chandon Australia.

He also set the style of the wine and was influential in sparkling wine production throughout Australia. He was also involved with LVMH globally, notably in the establishment of Domaine Chandon operations in China and India.

Jordan judged wine in many Australian and international wine competitions and was a mentor to many people, not only winemakers but people from all areas of the industry and trade.

He was also a contributor to wine industry organisations, serving on the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia and Yarra Valley Winemakers’ Association.

Jordan was a consummate wine technician and taster: opinionated, articulate, thorough and precise, and his views were listened to the world over.

He was honoured earlier this year with life membership of the Australian Wine Industry by Australian Grape & Wine, in recognition of his significant contribution to the Australian wine sector. He was also made a Fellow of the Australian Society for Viticulture and Oenology.

Wine Australia created the Dr Tony Jordan OAM Award, an annual prize for the most outstanding Wine Australia PhD scholarship applicant, providing up to AUD $40,000 annually to support study.