After tasting almost 400 Chablis 2022 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 125 Chablis Premier Cru wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202296
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202295
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202295
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202294
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202294
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202294
Domaine Laroche, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202294
Domaine Louis Michel, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202294
Domaine Pinson FrerèsChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202294
Domaine RoyChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202294
Domaine Yvon & Laurent Vocoret, Vieille VignesChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202294
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202294
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202294
Roland LavantureuxChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202294
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202294
Samuel Billaud, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202294
Vincent DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202294
Alain GautheronChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202293
Charlène & Laurent PinsonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Charly Nicolle, Ante MCMLXXXChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202293
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202293
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Domaine Laroche, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202293
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202293
Domaine Pinson FreresChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202293
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Séguinon-BordetChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Domaine ServinChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Vincent DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru )202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Domaine William Fèvre, Les LysChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Yvon et Laurent VocoretChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Alain GautheronChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202292
Alain GautheronChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Charly NicolleChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202292
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Les Lys)202292
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202292
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202292
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202292
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202292
Domaine Courtault MicheletChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Domaine de La MotteChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202292
Domaine Denis RaceChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202292
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202292
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202292
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202292
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202292
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202292
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202292
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202292
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202292
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202292
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202292
Domaine Pinson FrèresChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202292
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202292
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202292
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Guillaume VrignaudChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202292
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202292
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202292
Pascal BouchardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202292
Pierrick Laroche, Maison des HatesChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202292
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202292
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202292
Domaine Alain GeoffroyChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202291
Domaine Alain GeoffroyChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202291
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202291
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202291
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202291
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202291
Domaine Feuillebois et FilsChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202291
Domaine Jean Collet & FilsChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202291
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202291
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202291
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202291
Domaine SoupéChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202291
Domaine SoupéChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202291
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202291
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202291
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202291
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202291
Benjamin Laroche,La Manufacture Vins FinsChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202290
Celine & Romain PoulletChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202290
Chartron et TrebuchetChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202290
Domaine Camille & Laurent SchallerChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202290
Domaine de la MandelièreChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202290
Domaine Drouhin VaudonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202290
Domaine du ChardonnayChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202290
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202290
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202290
Domaine Michaut-JacobChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202290
Domaine Paul NicolleChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202290
Edmond ChalmeauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202290
Isabelle & Denis PommierChablis (1er Cru Troesmes)202290
La ChablisienneChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202290
Venon & FilsChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202290

