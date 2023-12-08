Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 96 View TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER. Fevre have 3.65ha of Vaulorent. Situated on the grand cru hill rather than the Fourchaume slope, the soils here are characterised by lots of Kimmeridgian marl. Much tighter and tenser than Fevre's Montée de Tonnerre with less overt minerality, but there's lots of energy here, powerful and precise and compensates with concentration and density more akin to Chablis Grand Cru. GIve this five years and it will be stunning. The Côte Bouguerots also scored 96 points.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 95 View A benchmark Montée de Tonnerre and one of Ravenau's most famous wines. The domaine has 3.1ha in total, made up of a blend of 10 different plots within Chapelot and Pied d'Aloup, with vines ageing from 10-60 years. Distinct notes of crisp green apple, cool on the nose and palate with great freshness. Impressive stony, mineral characters support the concentration. A profound rendition of Montée de Tonnerre where elegance meets power. For long-term ageing.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 95 View Guillaume Michel notes that his Montée de Tonnerre is 100% from Chapelot. This is a south-facing, homogenous parcel from the bottom of Chapelot to the mid-level. There is complexity on the nose, weight and concentration on the palate, great acidity, all combined with the ripeness of fruit and mineral notes on the finish. Just bottled but still showing beautifully.



Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 95 View Nathalie, Gilles (and now daughter Julie) run this high-quality domaine in Fontenay. WIth 2.2ha of Vaulorent, this is aged for a minimum of 12 months on fine lees with 20% matured in oak. Very good weight and concentration, with bright flavours of stone fruit, combined with zesty citrus acidity and the power expected from this top site. Very pure, even though a tank sample, this has the power to age beautifully for up to a decade. Great example of Vaulorent.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 95 View TOP-SCORING WINE. Dauvissat's Montée de Tonnerre comes from Bréchin, and exhibits a dramatic, forceful style of this premier cru. Fascinating to compare with Raveneaus's iteration from Chapelot/Pied d'Aloup. Ripe, rich stone fruit is balanced by notable acidity and a stony, mineral edge. Spice notes add an extra level of interest. Super-classy and with a very long future ahead.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 95 View A stunning example, with finesse allied to power. Real tension and energy here. Will be approachable quite young, but really should be aged for over five years for the best result. Fèvre has 2.24ha within Montée de Tonnerre. Plots are located in Pied d'Aloup (facing east) with profound Kimmeridgian soils bringing freshness, Chapelot facing south on deep soil adding richness, and Côte de Brechain facing west on top of the hill with the oldest plots dating back to 1936.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Séchet) 2022 95 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. A special bottling for Samuel Billaud, from vines over 90 years old. A vineyard marked by a high proportion of stones and old rootstock. Billaud says his Sechet has a particular character and. although it ages as well as Montée de Tonnerre it will finish in a different place. Only matured in steel tank for 18 months on lees with one racking. Really very classy and long. A great combination of pear fruit, touch of sunny peach on the palate with abundant minerality to finish.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 94 View Billaud-Simon have plots within the three sectors of Montée de Tonnerre, with the oldest plots in Pied d'Aloup (87 years). Winemaker Olivier Bailly normally only uses tanks for this climat but this year has 6% in barrel. Very pure and crystalline on the nose and palate. Real drive and energy with just the vaguest hint of the wood which adds more to texture than flavour. A very fine example.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2022 94 View A profound, deep character evident on the nose. Weighty, powerful palate with oak evident in the background and a creamy texture. Notes of spice and a touch of orange box. Very crisp and fresh on the finish. This will age into a very fine premier cru. Vines on average over 50 years old.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 94 View Jean-Marc Brocard is one of the most influential producers in Chablis, and a leader in organic (60ha) and biodynamic (40ha) production. Vaulorent is situated next to Grand Cru Les Preuses and shares many characteristics. Restraint and elegance are combined with force, persistence and purity. Plenty of minerality and a salty, iodine note on the finish. A high-quality example of Vaulorent with plenty of ageing potential.



Domaine Laroche, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 94 View Very restrained on the nose at the moment but there is clearly lots of purity and drive here. On the palate, this Fourchaume has great acidity and concentration, aided by the old-vines used for the cuvée. Very precise and delineated on the finish. Has the concentration to age beautifully for five-plus years.



Domaine Louis Michel, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2022 94 View Restrained and with notable concentration, this is an intense premier cru with great potential. Notes of peach fruit cut with zesty lime citrus. Very fine. From 68-year-old vines on very dense, white clay soils which are like concrete when dry, heavy when wet.



Domaine Pinson Frerès Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 94 View TOP VALUE. PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. This Pinson Freres cuvée comes from south-east facing vines which are 60 years old. Floral notes combine with good ripeness of stone fruit on the palate and freshened up by lovely acidity. 10% of the blend was matured in new oak. This shows Monts de Milieu at its best. Plenty of mineral notes also add extra complexity to the whole. A fine premier cru which has power but in a refined, elegant package.



Domaine Roy Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 94 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. A cool, fresh and lively Fourchaume yet the brisk acidity provides a great counterfoil for some succulent, juicy and ripe fruit on the palate. Yet there is no doubting this is of Chablis origin with the focus and intensity on the palate. This should have a long drinking window and is a very classy example marrying the warmth of 2022 and the density of the premier cru.



Domaine Yvon & Laurent Vocoret, Vieille Vignes Chablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort) 2022 94 View A very weighty old-vine l'Homme Mort from a parcel planted in 1973. Hand-harvested and fermented in 500l barrels before blending and a further 10 months ageing in barrel. Certainly not everyone's idea of a 'classic' Chablis Premier Cru but this is beautifully done and a very classy wine. Will be even better once the wood has fully integrated.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 94 View Vaulorent is the opposite in style to Fourchaume for Droin, with soils only 10cm thick. This comes through on the palate with its pronounced mineral character. Shy and introverted at the moment, this is undoubtedly a fine wine which will need quite a bit of time to come round. Very crisp apple fruit flavours and a flinty finish.



Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 94 View A very fine example of Montée de Tonnerre. Ripeness of fruit combined with vibrant acidity, it's a fine balance between the power and minerality of Montée de Tonnerre and the ripeness of this particular site. A high-quality introduction to the benefits of biodynamic winemaking.



Roland Lavantureux Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2022 94 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. Brothers Arnaud and David have been making exciting, intriguing wines at the family domaine. With 0.95ha, their Vau de Vey comes from vines with an average age of 35 years. A high-quality example from this premier cru which has distinct, cooler characters. Plenty of power and complexity on the nose and palate. A touch of oak evident but just needs a bit of time. Rich and luscious on the palate, cut with vibrant citrus acidity and a long, pure finish. A very fine example.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 94 View A really impressive Mont de Milieu from Samuel Billaud, produced from his own grapes. 80% in tank with 20% matured in barrels for a year, before a further year in tank after blending. A high-quality, right-bank premier cru. Very stony soils with old-vines and low-yields around 35h/ha. A denser hue than some. Very crisp acidity, lovely texture of apple and a touch of stone fruit with plenty of acidity and pronounced salinity to finish.



Samuel Billaud, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 94 View Produced from vines averaging 60 years old, this shows the typical Vaillons perfume with notes of white flowers. Very good drive and crispness on the palate. Complex and long aftertaste. A top quality example of Vaillons, with the style of a real thoroughbred.



Vincent Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 94 View A lovely example of Vaillons from Vincent Dampt. Bright and floral, with very appealing notes of white flowers on the nose, combined with white peach on the palate and a distinctive, salty finish. Fine, concentrated and long. High quality.



Alain Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2022 93 View Appealing and fresh, with an intriguing whiff of white pepper (à la Grüner Veltliner). Plenty of weight here and very nice purity. A rather different take, would be great to enjoy with food. Crisp, zesty finish.



Charlène & Laurent Pinson Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 93 View Very aristocratic and elegant example of the cru. Not the richest in terms of fruit weight, yet this has great finesse on the palate with stone notes allied to bright citrus acidity on the finish. Very long in flavour. Classy and lots of ageing potential.



Charly Nicolle, Ante MCMLXXX Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2022 93 View Plenty of warmth on the palate, which displays depth and concentration of fruit. There is an intriguing dash of white pepper then brisk acidity to finish. Highly appealing and classy example from this less well-known premier cru. Produced from vines planted between 1965 and 1975. Charly Nicolle runs this exciting domaine in Fleys, and is a young, dynamic Chablis producer to watch.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 93 View There is an excellent balance between rich, honeyed notes and very crisp, clean acidity. Stony edge to the finish. This is approachable now but really needs several years. From four parcels, part of the blend is matured in barrel, the rest in tank. Will be bottled in January 2024.



Domaine des Malandes Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2022 93 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. Another fine premier cru from Domaine des Malandes in 2022. Vines were planted in 1980 by the domaine on the steep slopes of Vau de Vey, overlooking Beine. Partially aged in oak barrels, this adds an extra dimension to the concentrated palate. A fine example with plenty of acidity to balance the ripeness of fruit. Should age very well.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 93 View Distinctive, creamy, almost lactic character on the nose. An intriguing Montmains but, at the moment, the fruit is a bit behind the acidity. Will need time. Lovely purity, not a blockbuster, but there is plenty of sunny ripeness. Located on the top of Montmains, with vines lying on thin soils over the bedrock in a windy area.



Domaine Gérard Tremblay Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 93 View TOP VALUE. Gerard Tremblay and his wife Hélène own this 37ha domaine. Cool notes on the nose and palate - just a hint of lanolin and some green apple characters. Plenty of concentration on the palate though with acidity and a fine stony finish adding lots of drive and complexity. A classy and distinctive Fourchaume.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 93 View Plenty of density evident. A fine combination with concentration, a touch of smoke and richess on the palate, cut with direct acidity. Sunny and ripe yet remains fresh and focused. Will appeal when still relatively young but has the ability to age well.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 93 View Shows richness and ripeness on the palate, countered by pretty strident acidity. Not quite at its best at the moment and likely needs 12 months in bottle. Should then open out and be a fine example.



Domaine Laroche, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 93 View Very precise Vaillons with plenty of ripe stone fruit on the palate, balanced by a fine line of zesty lime acidity. Just a hint of lees ageing/touch of oak here? All in all, a very classy, refined and long-living example of this premier cru.



Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin) 2022 93 View Domaine Long-Depaquit is the Chablis arm of the Bichot family. Vaucoupin is one of their signatures and in 2022 it shows a great combination of sun-ripened peach fruit on the palate, balanced by zesty acidity and a hint of white pepper. Lovely purity here. Manages to be both powerful and elegant at the same time. Already drinking nicely, this has the concentration to age very well.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2022 93 View Tight and precise on the palate, this will really benefit from additional time in bottle. Flint allied to peach underneath. Bright, vibrant acidity, give this at least 12 months. In Forêts, the bedrock is only 1m below the surface, with much rockier soils.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 93 View Michel notes that his plot of Vaulorent lies on relatively thick clay soils; certainly plenty of force and substance is in evidence. A very complete example of this top premier cru, with excellent acidity, crispness and tension. Plenty of concentration and ageing potential. A marked flinty edge to finish.



Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 93 View Plenty of concentration and class from this top, right bank site. Fleshy peach on the palate, there is a line of acidity to keep everything on track and a lovely mineral edge to finish. Suspect the final bottled wine will be extremely good. Tank sample.



Domaine Pinson Freres Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2022 93 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. Dating back to 1640, Pinson Freres (now with Laurent's daughter Charlene in charge) is producing exciting and dynamic Chablis. Plenty of appeal with the ripe, pure stone-fruit offset by crisp lime/lemon acidity. Finesse and elegance on the palate and a nice stony edge on the finish. A fine example of Forêts. Could be enjoyed now but has the concentration to age.



Domaine Sébastien Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 93 View I'd love to be a fly on the wall when the Dampt family get to compare wines. This has a bit of extra weight on the palate and a bit more roundness than brother Vincent's Vaillons. Chewy and with plenty of depth, this will age very well.



Domaine Séguinon-Bordet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 93 View Jean-François Bordet is the dynamic owner of this Maligny property. The estate's Fourchaume is always on point and this is true in 2022. Cool, restrained, youthful nose. Plenty of drive on the palate, but this will need up to 12 months to really open up. Lots of potential, though, with notes of white flowers, zesty acidity and a very appealing mineral edge to finish. Lovely.



Domaine Servin Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 93 View A very crisp, clean and fresh example of Vaillons, with the sunny exposition bringing ripeness of pear and white peach fruit, together with attractive floral notes, all balanced by a fine line of acidity. Classy. The Servin family have been vignerons in the area since 1654.



Domaine Vincent Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2022 93 View TOP-VALUE. PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. Vincent Dampt (grandson of Jean Defaix) trained in Beaune and the Jura before spells with Olivier Leflaive and in Marlborough. A typical example of Côte de Léchet, from old vines in Milly. This has weight on the palate with lots of generosity and purity and cut precisely with a fine line of lemon/lime acidity. Very finely poised and an impressive advert for this premier cru.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru ) 2022 93 View Plenty of sweetness to the fruit, helped by the southwest exposure of the site. The vines lie on colder soils which, Vincent explains, warm up rapidly. Different colours of clay are found here. Should develop very nicely in bottle.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Séchet) 2022 93 View Showing a bit more richness at the moment, with wood character coming through. Thin 30cm soils above the limestone bedrock contribute to the finesse. Crisp citrus acidity, very much a thoroughbred but needs time.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 93 View A very precise, high-quality example, with weight and ripeness on the palate coming from vines which are planted on very thick soils over Marne bedrock. Touch of bitterness on the finish. Attractive, forward and floral Vaillons.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 93 View Didier Séguier notes that Montmains, with it's deep clay soil, imparts extra richness. A favourite cuvée for Séguier, this is very mineral in character, tempering the richness and power on the palate. Fèvre owns 3.8ha of Montmains, coming from 10 plots across all three sub-climats.



Domaine William Fèvre, Les Lys Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 93 View With its particular northerly exposition within Vaillons, you would expect Les Lys to be very successful in 2022. And it is. A fine blend of freshness allied to sun-drenched ripeness, with a pronounced mineral finish. A great example of the distinctive terroir of Les Lys. Long, mineral, salty tail.



Domaine Yvon et Laurent Vocoret Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 93 View Bottled after nine months ageing on lees, this has a fine balance between ripe stone fruit on the palate and that attack of acidity and stony notes which keeps everything fresh. A complex Fourchaume that is already quite open and can be enjoyed now. The Vocoret family trace their Chablis roots back to 1713. They have 1.3ha of Fourchaume with the vines averaging 40 years of age.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 93 View Although these a rich, deep soils, Droin says they retain a lot of seashell character. Lively and fresh on the palate, you can feel the cool terroir combined with warm, ripe fruit. Very classy and will age beautifully. Benoit Droin explains that it is the argile-bleu (blue clay) found here which adds extra volume.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 93 View Lovely fruit quality; weighty, ripe and powerful but balanced with citrus freshness. A little more approachable than Vaulorent for the moment. Blue and white clay adds extra depth.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 93 View Green tinge in the glass, touch of smokiness on the palate. Very fresh and precise. Lovely purity here with the edge of oak coming through.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 93 View Appealing already, warm and with a sunny disposition on the palate, there is plenty of driving acidity to balance. Billaud explains that the white clay gives more power. Plenty of tension here. Will age. Not at all overripe. A fine example of Montmains with the vines averaging 35 years old. No barrels.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 93 View Cool and restrained, not showing a lot at the moment, but has a fine balance between fruit ripeness and a fine thread of acidity. Precise, this will need time. Samuel Billaud has one plot in Chapelot and one in Montée de Tonnerre.



Alain Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort) 2022 92 View Bright, fresh and crisp example of L'Homme Mort. Doesn't have the density of some, but there is a lot of finesse here. Very nice acidity and mineral notes on the finish. Will develop well with another 12 months in bottle. The 25ha Gautheron estate, based in Fleys, is now run by the fifth generation of the family.



Alain Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Cool, restrained nose. Typical Mont de Milieu, with plenty of peachy ripe fruit, freshened by crisp citrus acidity and a mineral edge to finish. Alain Gautheron is based in Fleys.



Charly Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Appealing, rounded and concentrated, with a note of flint on both nose and palate. Plenty of fresh acidity to finish. Lots to enjoy.



Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2022 92 View A fine example, with mineral notes adding drive on the palate, together with zesty citrus delivering freshness. Shows a creamy character from the lees ageing which adds extra complexity.



Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Les Lys) 2022 92 View As expected from this north-facing site, there is plenty of acidity here, but it is beautifully balanced by ripe fruit characters. A very fine premier cru which has concentration, finesse and purity, as well as the trademark acidity and mineral notes. Already drinking well, this will keep for at least four years.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 92 View Although a 'solar' area, the soils here are shallower than much of Fourchaume. More concentration and weight evident, with notable smoky notes. Will develop very well but needs time. Lots of acidity. Big structure, small production.



Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Slightly deeper in colour, with extra weight and ripeness from the well-exposed Vaillons site. This is very well balanced by plenty of brisk acidity. Lots of density here, and concentration for longer ageing. A distinctive style of Vaillons but one that will have wide appeal.



Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Vosgros) 2022 92 View Fine balance on the palate, with generous fruit concentration supported by a hint of smoky reduction, together with mineral notes and crisp citrus acidity. Quite a delicate Vosgros initially, but there is plenty of power underneath. Will age well. Gueguen's Vosgros lies on a 1ha site in a southwest-facing amphitheatre close to the village of Chichée.



Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 92 View A lovely, weighty example, with a combination of plenty of acidity, concentration and length on the palate that balances the ripeness of fruit. Spicy notes on the finish.



Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin) 2022 92 View The direct exposition of Gueguen's vines has resulted in a Vaucopins with a very sunny character that still retains lots of precision. Clean as a whistle on the palate. Nice concentration and should develop well. A fine example of Vaucoupins.



Domaine Courtault Michelet Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Plenty of sun-drenched fruit on the palate which is balanced by some vibrant acidity and mineral characters on the finish. A very classy example of Mont de Milieu, with concentration and depth allied to purity of fruit flavour, and great freshness to finish.



Domaine de La Motte Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau) 2022 92 View Cool, precise and focused. Less overtly ripe than many premier crus with more direct exposition – the steep slopes seem to have preserved a lot of freshness. 20% of the blend is matured in wood, adding to the complex and fine texture. Domaine de La Motte has 25ha in Chablis.



Domaine Denis Race Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 92 View This is a very approachable Montmains, with an appealing combination of ripe fruit and bright acidity. Clean, fresh and drinking well already. On their 18ha estate, Denis, Laurence and daughters Claire and Marine manage vines that are up to 90 years old.



Domaine des Malandes Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 92 View A fine example with plenty of warmth on the palate, purity of fruit, a subtle note of wood (20% of the blend), but all kept in check by some lovely, direct acidity. Hint of stoniness on the finish to match the lingering flavour of stone fruit.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2022 92 View Elegant, precise, lovely stony edge here. Great concentration but relatively understated at the moment. This needs many years to blossom but is certain to be very good in time. The Raveneau plot is located at the bottom of Forêts, with deeper soils, protected within an amphitheatre.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Made from a large plot in Vaillons, with the addition of a very small plot in Séchet. Floral notes, white flowers, elegance to the fore. Plenty of vibrant acidity on the palate. Crisp lime and lemon zest notes. Not a blockbuster in terms of weight but has wonderful drive and purity.



Domaine Gérard Tremblay Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 92 View From their 37ha estate, Gérard Tremblay and wife Hélène produce this Montmains which shows a good balance between ripeness of fruit and freshening acidity. Savoury and mineral notes are evident on the long finish. A very good example which should age well.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2022 92 View Linear and elegant on the palate. Certainly a premier cru with great purity of fruit and one that, in 2022, is perhaps a little more classic in style. Refined, not a blockbuster. The deeper clay soils here provide additional protection in dry, warm summers.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Rich, touch of florality, bright acidity, plenty of weight and substance. Will appeal to many consumers with the richness of fruit allied to that brisk acidity. Good example of Mont de Milieu.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaudevey) 2022 92 View Cooler notes here, as expected from the steep, east-facing slopes of Vaudevey. Decidedly more edgy, with a touch of smoke balanced by ripe fruit on the palate, which is almost tropical in character. A very good end result that's both classy and complex.



Domaine Laurent et Céline Notton Chablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin) 2022 92 View Good density on the palate, with the concentration expected for a premier cru. Sunny character to the fruit, but there is an underlying tension from the shallow soils above the core bedrock, which gives this appealing wine plenty of dynamic force. Cleansing acidity and a saline character add freshness to the finish. A fine example of Vaucoupin.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2022 92 View Quite restrained on the nose, but there is a lovely fruit quality here. Understated now, this needs 12 months to blossom. Acidity is very precise and the overall effect is of a premier cru marked by exceptional purity.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 92 View A Montmains which is very smooth and elegant, and drinking beautifully already. A pristine example, this classy wine will undoubtedly age very well but it is hard not to enjoy now. Guillaume Michel describes his plot as being 'in the heart of Montmains Montmains'. The soil here is characterised by cool, fresh, brown clay.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Séchet) 2022 92 View Forward white flowers and peach on the palate. A very classy example with a generous mouthfeel and fine acidity. Lots going on here. Mineral at the end, this has a sunny style which will have very wide appeal.



Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Generous and ripe on the palate, with notes of white peach fruit cut with citrus acidity. Although a tank sample, there is plenty to show that this will develop well and be a fine example of Vaillons. Louis is the sixth generation of the Moreau family, based in Beine since 1814. Their plot of Vaillons was planted in 1945 and covers 4ha.



Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 92 View One can feel the tension here. A classy example of Montée de Tonnerre with fruit density balanced by mineral characters and acidity. Should be very good once in bottle. Tank sample.



Domaine Pinson Frères Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 92 View Cool, focused and refined, this balances fruit ripeness with a fine line of acidity and a mineral edge to finish. Not a blockbuster, but very refined and classy. One for relatively early drinking. Possibly better known for its Mont de Milieu, in 2022 the Pinson Montmains runs it close.



Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View A classy example of Vaillons with loads of fruit ripeness and density on the palate, all balanced by excellent acidity. Hints of maturation in wood add further complexity and it finishes with a subtle mineral character. Drinking well now, this has the density to age.



Domaine Sébastien Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2022 92 View Very similar to brother Vincent's Côte de Léchet, but there is just a little more evident fruit ripeness here. Hint of smoky reduction provides extra freshness, this is a sun-kissed Côte de Léchet which should drink well relatively young. Vibrant lime acidity adds plenty of complexity to the finish. Sébastien returned to the family domaine in 2005 before setting up his own 7ha estate in 2007.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2022 92 View Appealing floral characters on the nose and lots of precision on the palate. A classy example of Beauroy, with peach fruit balanced by crisp and refreshing acidity. A mineral twist at the end adds even more freshness. Based in Beines, the Dauvissat family (Agnès, Didier and son Florent) has a 2ha parcel, sited on the Côte de Savant.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Typical Vaillons perfume and freshness. Precise but with good weight and precision. A classy Vaillons which will drink well when young but will also age. Fèvre owns 3.5ha, with 50% in Vaillons, and the rest spread between Chatains, Roncière and Melinots. Early harvest here.



Guillaume Vrignaud Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 92 View Fresh and lively in the mouth, with attractive floral notes. Clean and bright, a fine combination of green apple fruit character and acidity. Crisp, cleansing and appetising. Although a tank sample this will develop into a fine bottle of Fourchaume.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 92 View A very elegant example of Fourchaume. A fine, all round package with depth and weight of fruit. Enough acidity to balance. Would drink this earlier than some, as it has a very generous fruit character. Droin's vines are planted in the Vaupulent climat.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Located right in the centre of Mont de Milieu. Droin believes this shares some similarities with Condrieu, with notes of apricot and peach on the full and fleshy palate. Attractive spice and zest to finish. Will drink well early.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Very elegant, perfumed floral notes to the fore, allied with sunny, ripe stone fruit. Quite delicate and refined on the nose. Good volume in the mouth with fine acidity to finish. A blend of five different climats.



Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Vaudevey) 2022 92 View Fleshy, ripe stone fruit on the palate balanced by lemon/lime acidity. Crisp and linear, this just lacks a bit of complexity on the finish.



Pascal Bouchard Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 92 View An intriguing blend, with forceful acidity on the palate meeting soft stone fruit characters, all supported by gentle flavours and textures from ageing in oak barrels. Not quite in harmony yet, but the potential is there. Give this at least 12 months in bottle.



Pierrick Laroche, Maison des Hates Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2022 92 View A very appealing Vau de Vey with plenty of weight and concentration on the palate. Facing south and east, the steep slopes only get sun in the morning, equalling lots of acidity which acts as a fine counterpoise to the fruit ripeness. Finishes with a lingering, stony, savoury note. Aged 15 months in old barrels. Lots to enjoy already, this will age well.



Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 92 View Restrained, elegant and refined example of Mont de Milieu. Lovely purity of fruit, allied to crisp acidity and a long, stony, mineral character on the finish. Very typical of top Chablis premier cru. Will age.



Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 92 View Clean, fresh and very precise example of Vaillons. Has attractive floral notes and plenty of acidity on the palate, which is a great balance for the white peach characters. Drinking well already, this should age well for up to four years.



Domaine Alain Geoffroy Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2022 91 View The Alain Geoffroy estate lies to the west of Chablis around Beine. The domaine makes a consistently good example of Beauroy and its 2022 is crisp, with drive and freshness on both nose and palate. Not a heavyweight, but there is a precision here with citrus acidity and a nice mineral edge adding extra layers of flavour.



Domaine Alain Geoffroy Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau) 2022 91 View Precise and focused. Sun-kissed ripe pear and apple, with plenty of mineral notes and crisp acidity to confirm this as a premier cru. A good example from this less frequently seen premier cru.



Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2022 91 View Rich and concentrated as expected. Plenty of lees activity going on but there is zesty lemon acidity to keep the palate very fresh. Would expect this to be very good once in bottle. Tank sample.



Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 91 View Extended ageing has brought additional complexity to the weighty, concentrated palate. Closed on the nose, but there is plenty of purity on the palate, combined with vivid acidity. Needs some time before broaching, this should be pretty good in 12 months time. Tank sample.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 91 View Plenty of ripe sunny fruit here. Crisp acidity, lovely purity, one for relatively early drinking. Salty edge to finish. From six plots spread across Vaillons, harvested at separate times. Fermented individually, blended in August, then aged for several months. To be bottled at the end of 2023.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2022 91 View Elegant, plenty of drive here, as expected from this top site. Mineral notes to the fore. Relatively early drinker. Produced from purchased grapes.



Domaine Feuillebois et Fils Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 91 View Crisp and cool on the palate, this is a Montmains with plenty of weight balanced by the Chablis terroir. Nice density and concentration, plenty of substance but very fresh and focused on the finish. Will age well.



Domaine Jean Collet & Fils Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 91 View Crisp, cool and precise on the palate, there is plenty of sunny, ripe peach fruit, but also a strident line of acidity which is more to the fore at the moment. Needs a few months to balance out, but it will be a fine example of Montmains from a warmer vintage. The estate dates back to 1792.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 91 View Plenty of density and richness on the palate, with a ripe stone fruit character and acidity to balance. Nice sunny edge to the fruit. Should age well but you could approach this relatively early.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 91 View Touch of spice, crunchy fruit, less multi-dimensional than others in the Louis Michel range at the moment, but there is certainly potential for development. Needs 12 months but then likely to be an early drinker after that. Quite tight and closed currently, Michel's Vaillons had only very recently been bottled.



Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 91 View Plenty of weight on the palate from the old vines, with notes of ripe melon and peach kept in check by the acidity. This has a bit more ripeness and alcohol, suggesting it will benefit from earlier consumption. The Raoul Gautherin domaine traces its roots back to 1585.



Domaine Soupé Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2022 91 View Appealing Montée de Tonnerre with plenty going on. Ripe stone fruit on the palate balanced by zesty citrus acidity and a long, stony aftertaste. Will be a wine to enjoy while relatively young, but there is much to enjoy here.



Domaine Soupé Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2022 91 View Clean, fresh and bright example of Vaillons. Shows the expected sunny ripeness of this well-exposed site, but also the fine line of acidity which the best wines have. Could be enjoyed now. but will certainly keep.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2022 91 View Showing a distinct green tinge in the glass. Plenty of purity and finesse, but not as dramatic as some premier crus. Missing a bit of complexity at the moment, although this will evolve with more time in bottle. Didier Séguier emphasised the need to pick early to preserve freshness. 20% matured in old barrels after malolactic fermentation.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vosgros) 2022 91 View Droin explains that although Vosgros is technically a left bank premier cru, it faces the same way as the top right bank climats. Although with a direct southwesterly exposition, the vines are located in a very cold valley. More restraint here, good density, but a little less of a mineral thread.



Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2022 91 View Focused on the palate. Plenty of drive if a little closed at the moment, but there is depth, concentration and layers to the fruit. To revisit once bottled. Should be a top example in time. Tank sample.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2022 91 View Warmth of the site comes through: steep slopes and a sunny exposition but balanced by cold soils. Will age. Purchased grapes from two separate plots, Samuel Billaud has worked with the grower for many years.



Benjamin Laroche,La Manufacture Vins Fins Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau) 2022 90 View Well-balanced premier cru from the steep-sided Vau-Ligneau. Crisp acidity on a smooth palate with notes of green apple and slightly underripe pear. Will drink well relatively early.



Celine & Romain Poullet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2022 90 View Powerful, weighty and solid example of Fourchaume. Just a little heavy on the palate, but there is no shortage of fruit ripeness or succulence here. Will drink well early. Finishes with an attractive spiciness.



Chartron et Trebuchet Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 90 View Delivered in a very heavy bottle, this is a classy Mont de Milieu with more than a nod to Puligny-Montrachet. Touch of oak to balance the sunny ripe fruit on the palate. Good acidity keeps everything on track.



Domaine Camille & Laurent Schaller Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2022 90 View Plenty of cool, fresh sensations on both nose and palate; shows the personality of this premier cru. More green apple fruit in character with plenty of acidity on the finish, should gain a bit more weight and complexity with a further 12 months in bottle.



Domaine de la Mandelière Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2022 90 View Bright, fresh and relatively easy on the palate. Hint of white pepper here. Appealing, juicy stone fruit character with some lime zest acidity to finish. Enjoyable now, relatively early drinker but a classy example. From a domaine in Fleys.



Domaine Drouhin Vaudon Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2022 90 View Breadth and plushness on the palate, but this is kept in check by that typical acidity and mineral character from this special site. Lacks a little precision, but this is still a highly enjoyable and relatively early-drinking example.



Domaine du Chardonnay Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 90 View Nicely balanced Montmains showing the ripeness of the 2022 vintage, with good density and concentration cut with crisp, green apple acidity. Should be a fine wine once bottled. Tank sample.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2022 90 View Shows the extra weight and density expected from a premier cru. Sunny and lively fruit character. Good acidity. Very cool, clean and crisp. A wine to enjoy young.



Domaine Laurent et Céline Notton Chablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin) 2022 90 View Plenty of ripe, sunny fruit on the palate. Quite forward for a premier cru but will be enjoyed by many as a result. Drink over the next four years.



Domaine Michaut-Jacob Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2022 90 View A premier cru with plenty of generous fruit. Very clean and crisp. Melon character on the palate, with pear skin bitterness adding some extra complexity to the finish. Typical of the early-ripening climate of Beauroy. Cécile and Romuald head up the Michaut-Jacob domaine in Beine.



Domaine Paul Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2022 90 View Vivid green/gold colour in the glass, and plenty of warmth and density on the palate. Attractive now and has the acidity to age well for several years, but probably best enjoyed relatively young.



Edmond Chalmeau Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2022 90 View Plenty of freshness here to counterbalance the fruit ripeness and a generous, fleshy feel on the palate. Should be good once in bottle. Tank sample.



Isabelle & Denis Pommier Chablis (1er Cru Troesmes) 2022 90 View Cool, crisp and focused, with an excellent balance between acidity, mineral notes and generous white peach and pear fruit. Should be good. Tank sample.



La Chablisienne Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2022 90 View Waxy texture. Plenty of freshness with notable acidity to cut through the generous fruit. Suspect this will become a very fine Montmains, although the tank sample nature makes it hard to give a definitive score.

