Photo highlights: 2019 Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter

The Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter took place on Saturday 8th June 2019 at the Landmark hotel in Marylebone, London.
Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including Riedel, Tŷ Nant, WaterAid, Sorrells, The Cocoa Runners, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and Oz Clarke.
Over 600 wine-lovers attended the Decanter Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter at the Landmark Hotel.
Over 60 Bordeaux producers attended and showcase three of the greatest vintages – 2009, 2010 and 2015.
Edouard Moueix, owner and general manager of Château Trotanoy led the first masterclass of the day.
The Château Trotanoy vintages included: 2018, 2016, 2015, 2010, 2009, 2005, 2000, 1998 plus two vintages of the second wine Espérance de Trotanoy.
Véronique Dausse, general manager of Château Phélan Ségur hosted a vertical tasting spanning over three decades.
The wines for the Château Phélan Ségur masterclass were: Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe 2016, 2015, 2014, 2010, 2008, 2005, 2001, 1999, 1990 and Frank Phélan, St-Estèphe 2014.
The last masterclass of the day was titled 'Grands crus classés of Graves' and was hosted by Jane Anson, Decanter's Bordeaux Correspondent.
A selection of 11 red and white wines from the Pessac-Léognan region were showcased in this masterclass, these included: Domaine de Chevalier, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan 2012
Château Couhins-Lurton, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan 2009, Château Latour-Martillac, Pessac-Léognan 2008 Château Olivier, Pessac-Léognan 2003, and Château Smith Haut-Lafitte, Pessac-Léognan 2010.
Oz Clarke spoke with fans and signed copies of his latest books.
Decanter's Bordeaux correspondent Jane Anson exhibited a selection of whites from Bordeaux at her table.