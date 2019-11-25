Photo highlights: Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019

See photo highlights from Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter, which took place on Saturday 16 November 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudon.
Nina Fan Feng

Last Saturday 16 November, more than 1200 wine lovers gathered at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong to meet over 160 star producers from 17 countries at the sixth edition of Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter. See photo highlights of the day below.

The next Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter will take place on 21 November 2020.

Many thanks to our loyal sponsors Acqua Panna and S. Pellegrino mineral water for keeping guests hydrated on the day and to Riedel for supplying the glassware and to all Ritz-Carlton staff.

More than 1,200 fine wine lovers attended the Grand Tasting at the sixth Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter.

An array of boutique Chinese wineries took part in this year’s event.

Over 100 top producers from 17 countries in the world showcased their wines in the Grand Tasting.

Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) proved a popular stand showing ten of its top award - ‘Best in Show’ winners.

The wines in the Australian Wine Room featured wines from the Langton’s Classification, an independent rating system which sets a benchmark for Australia’s finest wines.

The wines in the Australia Featured Room follow the Langton’s Classification in three tiers: Excellent, Outstanding and Exceptional. These wines were complemented by a line-up of the country's rising stars; wines to watch and those likely to be classics of the future.

Vérité Winery of the Sonoma County kicked off the morning with a tasting of its iconic La Muse, La Joie, and Le Désir showcasing three decades of vintages from 1998 to 2016.

Attendee took picture of the line-up of the Vérité wines after the masterclass.

Château Figeac brought the estate’s grand vin with vintages spanning 30 years from 1985 to 2015. The 2004 vintage was presented in a magnum.

Masterclass speaker Romain Jean-Pierre, technical director of Château Figeac taking a selfie with the class attendees.

Regional Chair for Australia at the Decanter World Wine Awards, Huon Hooke, hosted a highly popular masterclass on some of Australia's most premium wines.

Some 50 wine lovers joined the Australian Wine masterclass to explore the unique climate and landscape of the country.

The Antinori masterclass showcased Tignanello, Solaia and Guado al Tasso, each from three vintages.

The Antinori Masterclass attracted over 45 guests with wines from two contrasting Tuscan terroirs, Chianti Classico and Bolgheri.

In the Rioja Haro Station Masterclass, each winery presented two vintages, at least 10 years apart, and spoke about their distinct history and winemaking philosophy.

Six leading figures from Rioja’s historical Haro Station District held a masterclass with wines dated back over half a century.

The wines featured at the Wine Legends Room at Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019 include Mas de Daumas Gassac 1982, Georges de Latour 1988 from Beaulieu Vineyards, Torres Mas la Plana 1989 amongst others.

Over 350 wine enthusiasts visited the Wine Legends Room to taste some of the finest offerings from around the world.

Wine lovers who visited the Wine Legends Room received a ‘wine passport’ to collect stamps from all 20 producers.