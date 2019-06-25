Photo highlights: Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration 2019

Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration took place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Church House in Westminster, London.

See photo highlights  below, or our live social media feed here.

Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including Riedel, Tŷ Nant and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 1 of 10

Over 40 top producers from 22 sparkling wine regions and 10 different countries exhibited at the second ever Great Sparkling Exploration.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good /Decanter
This is an image 2 of 10

Throughout the day over 350 sparkling wine-lovers including those in the wine trade attended the tasting at Church House in Westminster, London.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 3 of 10

Trade attendees were invited to discover a selection of DWWA 2019 Platinum winners in a special masterclass led by Chairman Emeritus and wine legend Steven Spurrier.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 4 of 10

The wines showcased in the masterclass came from a range of countries including Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom. Steven also introduced his own wine, Bride Valley, Crémant, Dorset, UK NV.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 5 of 10

A global selection of recent Decanter award-winning wines from the 2019 competition were showcased. These included Silver, Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from seven different countries.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 6 of 10

New to 2019 was the Featured Region room dedicated to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore. Here guests were invited to discover an exciting range of premium Proseccos from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene appellation in the heart of the Veneto.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 7 of 10

In the Featured Region room, Sarah Abbott MW and Decanter's content director John Stimpfig hosted mini masterclasses where they presented five wines paired with afternoon tea style canapés.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 8 of 10

The Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines were paired with smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches, scones and mini onion & brie tarts.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 9 of 10

Canapés were served throughout the evening and guests enjoyed fresh oysters from the oyster bar.

Great Sparkling Exploration 2019
Image credit: Jo Good / Decanter
This is an image 10 of 10

During the tasting guests were treated to live music as they walked around the Grand Tasting room.