Photo highlights: Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration 2019

Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration took place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Church House in Westminster, London.
See photo highlights below, or our live social media feed here.
Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including Riedel, Tŷ Nant and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG
Over 40 top producers from 22 sparkling wine regions and 10 different countries exhibited at the second ever Great Sparkling Exploration.
Throughout the day over 350 sparkling wine-lovers including those in the wine trade attended the tasting at Church House in Westminster, London.
Trade attendees were invited to discover a selection of DWWA 2019 Platinum winners in a special masterclass led by Chairman Emeritus and wine legend Steven Spurrier.
The wines showcased in the masterclass came from a range of countries including Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom. Steven also introduced his own wine, Bride Valley, Crémant, Dorset, UK NV.
A global selection of recent Decanter award-winning wines from the 2019 competition were showcased. These included Silver, Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from seven different countries.
New to 2019 was the Featured Region room dedicated to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore. Here guests were invited to discover an exciting range of premium Proseccos from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene appellation in the heart of the Veneto.
In the Featured Region room, Sarah Abbott MW and Decanter's content director John Stimpfig hosted mini masterclasses where they presented five wines paired with afternoon tea style canapés.
The Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines were paired with smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches, scones and mini onion & brie tarts.
Canapés were served throughout the evening and guests enjoyed fresh oysters from the oyster bar.
During the tasting guests were treated to live music as they walked around the Grand Tasting room.