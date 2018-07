This product is featured in: Five of the best Waitrose wines for winter

Valle de Viento, Old Vine Carignan 2013

The Carignan used for this wine is sourced from 25 year old vines grown on stony soils. The result is elegant, fresh and vibrant with a nice intensity. There is plenty of red cherry alongside some cranberry notes on the soft, light weight palate. Very drinkable.

Taster: Christelle Guibert

Alc 13%

