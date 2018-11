This product is featured in: 5 of the best Marks & Spencer wines this winter

Dominique Piron, St-Amour, Beaujolais 2015

From the most northerly Beaujolais cru, located just south of the Mâconnais, this St-Amour is a more elegant style with notes of red cherry and violet. The palate is light and juicy with bright fruit and elegance with a refreshing finish. A very quaffable Gamay made from old vines.

Taster: Christelle Guibert

Alc 13.5%

