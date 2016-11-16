SODAP, Maratheftiko 2015

This is made from the indigenous grape Maratheftiko, which is often used to boost the colour and body of the more productive local grape Mavro. Growers are, however, realising its potential as a single varietal and when well-managed, as this example made by the biggest cooperative in the country shows, it produces fresh and crunchy wines. Aromas of redcurrant and cherry come to mind, with some violet notes. While the palate is full-bodied with firm tannins, it is crisp, fresh and pure with a delicate red fruit profile.

Taster: Christelle Guibert

Alc 13%

Buy now: