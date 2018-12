Château Hervé Laroque, Fronsac 2008

The second wine of Château Moulin Haut-Laroque, this has a higher proportion of Merlot for an earlier drinking style. It is still quite firm, however, with tight red and black fruits accompanied by savoury streaks of graphite and tobacco. The softening finish finds a hint of red apple skin alongside the red fruits. A great match with beef.

Taster: James Button

Alc 13.5%

Buy now: