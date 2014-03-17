Chateau Peyredon Lagravette, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010

Grape Variety:Cabernet Sauvignon
Drink:2013 - 2022

Stephen Brook

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Light cherry nose with an herbaceous edge. Medium-bodied, sleek, quite concentrated, but essentially simple and lacks nuances, but it’s still an attractive mid-weight wine with considerable freshness. Quite long.

Ronan Sayburn MS

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Nose tight almost saline like, earthy and dark, concentrated fruit core with fresh acidity and firm tannins, herbal finish.

Steven Spurrier

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Good black berry Cabernet fruit on the nose, a touch smoky from the oak, good broad and ripe fruit and very elegant Haut-Medoc style, fine middle sweetness and long finish, tannins in balance, good future.

Wine name:Chateau Peyredon Lagravette
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13.5%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£21.00
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Haut-Médoc