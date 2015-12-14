Masi, Mezzanella Amandorlato, Recioto della Valpolicella Classico, Italy 2007

From a high-elevation vineyard, the grapes are dried on bamboo mats to loose 40% of their weight pre-fermentation. Dense fruit, spice, almonds and liquorice; rich but not sweet. Terrific rigour.

Price: £45 Berkmann

Drink: 2015 – 2025

Alc: 15%