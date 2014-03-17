See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Paveil de Luze.
Chateau Paveil de Luze, Margaux, Bordeaux, 2010
Stephen Brook
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Restrained black fruits nose. Fairly rich and juicy, ample ripe fruit here, concentrated and has good tannic structure. Fresh and lively. Delicious wine with excellent balance and good length, and a blackcurranty finish.
Ronan Sayburn MS
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Dense slightly closed nose, weighty pure fruit, very youthful, will blossom into floral and liquorice soon. Tight and earthy at present.
Steven Spurrier
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Quite floral and fragrant nose, quite robust black berry fruit, spice from oak a bit present, and oak and tannins very present on the finish, good sweet middle fruit, but the high acidity holds it back.
Details
Wine name:Chateau Paveil de Luze
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£25.00
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Margaux