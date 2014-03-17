Chateau Paveil de Luze, Margaux, Bordeaux, 2010

Points 86

Chateau Paveil de Luze

Grape Variety:Cabernet Sauvignon
Drink:2013 - 2020

Chateau Paveil de Luze, Margaux, Bordeaux, 2010

Stephen Brook

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Restrained black fruits nose. Fairly rich and juicy, ample ripe fruit here, concentrated and has good tannic structure. Fresh and lively. Delicious wine with excellent balance and good length, and a blackcurranty finish.

17.5/20
91/100

Ronan Sayburn MS

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Dense slightly closed nose, weighty pure fruit, very youthful, will blossom into floral and liquorice soon. Tight and earthy at present.

16.5/20
88/100

Steven Spurrier

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Quite floral and fragrant nose, quite robust black berry fruit, spice from oak a bit present, and oak and tannins very present on the finish, good sweet middle fruit, but the high acidity holds it back.

15.5/20
85/100

Wine name:Chateau Paveil de Luze
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£25.00
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Margaux