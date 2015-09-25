Read Decanter's tasting notes for Massican, Annia, Napa Valley 2014 with a balance of fleshy fruit from Chardonnay and intense greenness from Fruilano.

Massican, Annia, Napa Valley 2014

A balance of fleshy fruit from Chardonnay, the ripe vintage, with intense greenness – dill, summer savory and green almond – from the Friulano. Stops one step short of austere in its texture – that’s the Ribolla – but it’s also young.

Result 17.75/20pts

Price N/A UK www.massican.com

Alc 12.2%