Massican, Annia, Napa Valley 2014

Points 92
Drink:2015-2021

This product is featured in: Top Italian varieties from California.

A balance of fleshy fruit from Chardonnay, the ripe vintage, with intense greenness – dill, summer savory and green almond – from the Friulano. Stops one step short of austere in its texture – that’s the Ribolla – but it’s also young.
Result 17.75/20pts
Price N/A UK www.massican.com
Alc 12.2%