Domaine Guyot, Les Loges, Pouilly-Fumé 2015

A fabulous Sauvignon crafted by a fifth-generation family domaine in the heart of the appellation. The nose opens up to white stony fruit, hints of elderberry, and the classic herbaceous aromas. Crisp and linear, the palate has a fine, flavoursome citrus character and demonstrates depth and class.

Taster: Christelle Guibert

Alc 12.5%

Buy now: