Medici Riccardi, Bolgheri 2013

Located on the Tuscan coast, Bolgheri is a big-hitting wine region best known for the ‘Super Tuscan’, Sassicaia. Here, Cabernet Sauvignon dominates to produce wines that are loved around the world. This example has the characteristic Bolgheri nose of dark fruit with a herby note. On the palate, succulent vanilla-edged blackberry and black cherry fruits are the order of the day. There is a hint of astringency from the oak alongside the tannins, but this is soon forgotten as the finish rolls in with flavours of liquorice, blackcurrant, thyme and mint.

Taster: James Button

Alc 14%

