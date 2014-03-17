Lawson’s Dry Hills, 2010

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Points 86

Lawson's Dry Hills

Grape Variety:Pinot Noir
Drink:2012 - 2018

Product:

Lawson’s Dry Hills, 2010

Producer:

TAGS:

Peter McCombie MW

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Jammy, smoky, hedgerow fruit; bouncy, pretty red fruit, raspberries, red cherries; bright full-flavoured, cherry-ripe, with some good firm acidity and fine tannins. Long. Very good.

17.5/20
91/100

Christine Parkinson

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Confected berry aromas. Juicy acidity helps to lift a dense core of fruit, yet wine lacks true vibrancy. Vanilla and cream oak notes throughout, with mid-length finish. Sinewy tannins.

15.5/20
85/100

Joanna Simon

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Fragrant, floral, sweet, wild strawberry and raspberry aromas and flavours with a subtle, sweet-herb lift and mineral hint on the palate. Very discreet, fine grained tannins. Not hugely complex, but expressive Pinot and well balanced.

17/20
90/100

Details

Wine name:Lawson's Dry Hills
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:13.5%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£14.95
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied