Lawson’s Dry Hills, 2010
Peter McCombie MW
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Jammy, smoky, hedgerow fruit; bouncy, pretty red fruit, raspberries, red cherries; bright full-flavoured, cherry-ripe, with some good firm acidity and fine tannins. Long. Very good.
Christine Parkinson
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Confected berry aromas. Juicy acidity helps to lift a dense core of fruit, yet wine lacks true vibrancy. Vanilla and cream oak notes throughout, with mid-length finish. Sinewy tannins.
Joanna Simon
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Fragrant, floral, sweet, wild strawberry and raspberry aromas and flavours with a subtle, sweet-herb lift and mineral hint on the palate. Very discreet, fine grained tannins. Not hugely complex, but expressive Pinot and well balanced.
Details
Wine name:Lawson's Dry Hills
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:13.5%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£14.95
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied