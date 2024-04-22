Sonoma Coast 2021 score table

Decanter's US editor Clive Pursehouse presents a comprehensive overview of the 2021 vintage across the Sonoma Coast.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 53 wines tasted.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Peay Vineyards, Scallop Shelf Estate Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202199
Littorai, B A Thieriot Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202198
Occidental, Bodega Headlands Cuvée Elizabeth Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202198
Peay Vineyards, La Bruma Estate SyrahWest Sonoma Coast202198
Cobb, Emmaline Ann Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202198
Littorai, Mays Canyon Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202197
Littorai, B A Thieriot Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202197
Occidental, Bodega Headlands Cuvée Elizabeth Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202197
Occidental, SWK Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202197
Peay Vineyards, Les Titans Estate SyrahSonoma Coast202197
Hirsch Vineyards, Raschen Ridge Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202197
Ernest Vineyards, Cleary Ranch Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202197
Cobb, H Klopp Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202197
Littorai, The Pivot Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202196
Littorai, The Haven Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202196
Littorai, Charles Heintz ChardonnaySonoma Coast202196
Peay Vineyards, Estate ChardonnayWest Sonoma Coast202196
Peay Vineyards, Pomarium Estate Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202196
Freeman, Akiko's Cuvée Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202196
Hirsch Vineyards, Block 8 Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202196
Hirsch Vineyards, East Ridge Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202196
Hirsch Vineyards, San Andreas Fault Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202196
Occidental, Bodega Ranch Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Freeman, Gloria Estate Pinot NoirGreen Valley of Russian River Valley202195
Freeman, Yu-Ki Estate Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Hirsch Vineyards, West Ridge Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Hirsch Vineyards, Maritime Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Wayfarer, The Traveler Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202195
Gros Ventre, Campbell Ranch Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202195
Failla, Hirsch Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Cobb, Monticue Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Cobb, Rice Spivak Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Cobb, Doc's Ranch Estate Pinot Noir-Swan & Calera SelectionSonoma Coast202195
Cobb, Coastlands Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202195
Littorai, Hirsch Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202194
Littorai, Mays Canyon ChardonnaySonoma Coast202194
Occidental, Occidental Station Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202194
Freeman, KR Ranch Pinot NoirGreen Valley of Russian River Valley202194
Hirsch Vineyards, Reserve Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202194
Ernest Vineyards, Joyce Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202194
Three Sticks, Walala Vineyard Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202194
Gros Ventre, Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202194
Failla, Estate SyrahSonoma Coast202194
Cobb, Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202194
Cobb, Mes Filles Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202194
Three Sticks, Durell Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202193
Freeman, Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202193
Hirsch Vineyards, The Family Blend Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202193
Ernest Vineyards, Estate ChardonnaySonoma Coast202193
Gros Ventre, First Born Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202193
Three Sticks, Gap's Crown Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202192
Banshee, Morning Light ChardonnaySonoma Coast202191
Banshee, Morning Light Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202190

