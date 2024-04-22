Peay Vineyards, Scallop Shelf Estate Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast 2021 99 View This is an exemplary coastal Pinot Noir. Scallop Shelf is an estate cuvée selected by winemaker Vanessa Wong. The driver is Pommard clone selection (60%), which lends to blood orange and pomegranate pulp. It's the most aromatic, elegant and finesse-driven of the Peay wines—savoury notes of pine needles, briny sea air and bright evergreen bough aromatics. The palate is delicate, with freshness, depth and finesse all coming together. The texture is lush and silky; bright acids lift the blue and red fruits. Dried mountain herbs create a framework for floral and umami elements, with smoky sea salt minerality lifting the finish.

Littorai, B A Thieriot Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 98 View Very little, if any, whole cluster says Ted year after year for the Theriot Pinot Noirs. The site is south-facing and west of the town of Occidental. This is a wine loaded with depth and matching elegance. It has a real umami character with notes of smoked sea salt, accented by rich soy and mushrooms that are framed by violets and charred rose petal aromas. Rich fruits are marked with hints of fig and bramble berries, lifted by wild anise, spicy blood orange and five spice ending savoury on the palate.

Occidental, Bodega Headlands Cuvée Elizabeth Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 98 View Named for Stephen Kistler's daughter Catherine, who is the assistant winemaker. This wine was tasted from bottle #C1111. It a soulful hedonism in the bottle. The aromas show a real pungency of forest scents and feral wildness of turned earth; smoked sea salt and soy mark the aromas that are then followed by a smoldering flint minerality. There is a depth to the palate; a smoky richness melds into sappy blackberries and tangy notes of soy and hoisin. This wine dances between the elegance of its florality and earthen mineral core that is framed by a herbal tone of wild anise and chicory root. It's truly glorious.

Peay Vineyards, La Bruma Estate Syrah West Sonoma Coast 2021 98 View Planted as a Lark, the Peays weren't sure Syrah would ripen. Often, it makes it to 21 brix, at 13%. The late autumn sunshine pushes it to the finish. This wine is intensely floral and elegantly spiced. Frankincense and violets linger in the glass with rich, spiced plum and tea leaves. There is smoke and florality on the palate. There is ample floral alongside juicy dollops of blood orange and a smoky sea salt salinity. La Bruma, or the fog, creates a savoury Syrah of intense elegance and refinement.

Cobb, Emmaline Ann Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 98 View The Hunnicutt family planted the Emmaline Ann Vineyard, just off Jonive Road, only about one hectare, surrounded by a forest of redwoods. At around 250 metres, a mix of clones, both 115 and 777. Ross uses 40% whole cluster with this wine, aged 22 months in barrel. This is a Sonoma Coast wine of sheer elegance—an aromatic symphony of gravelly minerality, pine bough, tart red fruits and fresh mint. Sweet candied raspberries highlight the palate alongside a depth of black tea. Bright tay berries and robust flavours of pomegranate molasses, alternating with pine tar, and Ross finds that the 2021 vintage had incredible structure across the board, and you can find it in spades in the Emmaline Pinot Noir.

Littorai, Mays Canyon Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Planted in 1998, this low-yielding vineyard on a south-facing slope is certified biodynamic and owned by the Porter-Bass family. Littorai winemaker Ted Lemon finds a darker fruit tone with great structure in Mays Canyon. Old-world elegance leaps out at you from these rose and violet dappled aromas, with loads of turned earth, mint, and evergreen tips. Deep blue fruits, clove, and frankincense mark the wine's distinguished palate, which is elegant and authentic.

Littorai, B A Thieriot Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View The Lemons have been farming this vineyard for their Chardonnay and Pinot Noir for over a decade on a long-term lease. Ted jokes that it's dry-farmed because the irrigation system has been broken for a long time. This block of the BA Thieriot Chardonnay has meadow-laden aromatics of wild daisy fields, fresh herbs, and notes of stony minerality punctuated by a note of marine air. The minerality pierces the medium weight of the palate in a way that brings mineral freshness to sappy lemon curd, honeyed ginger and apricot skin.

Occidental, Bodega Headlands Cuvée Elizabeth Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Dry farming is always an option, even in hot vintages. In 2021, Occidental grew abundant canopies, and a cool September meant a more relaxing vintage. Everything is destemmed, tasted from bottled #1566. This wine is aromatically haunting with lots of high-tone red fruited character with wild violets, white pepper and turned soil. The gorgeous flavours of blueberries and wild green strawberries meld together for a well-knit palate, with elegant spices, clove, five spice and wild anise. Certified sustainable, all estate vineyards are a proprietary massale selection of mixed clones.

Occidental, SWK Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Tasted from bottle #S1933, the SWK, or Stephen William Kistler, is planted at 250m and offers floral richness. This is a medium-weight, classical Pinot Noir. Wildly elegant with pungent notes of singed florals, the fruit is noted by rounded edges of wild huckleberry and mint. The palate is beautifully bound together with red and blue berries, streaks of white pepper, and evergreen tips. The finish lingers long, with ample sea salt minerality and white pepper driving it forward.

Peay Vineyards, Les Titans Estate Syrah Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Les Titans is a wine of feral herbaceousness, ferrous minerality and meaty, briny depths. Truly grown on the climatic edge in Annapolis on the cold West Sonoma Coast. Effusive aromatics spill forth with aromas of wild violets, smoky clove, savoury meatiness, briny black olives, and dried herbs. The palate offers pulsing tension and verve. Red currants and tart sour cherries are given over to crushed black stone, smoky soy and chicory root, finishing with white and green peppercorn.

Hirsch Vineyards, Raschen Ridge Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Planted in 2002, but this wine has always produced singular wines. A Darker fruit comes forward in the aromatics: dusty violets and freshly squeezed blood orange. Loaded with energy, the palate unfurls. While there is loads of expression the ample structure marks this wine as one that will age beautifully. The 21 vintage may take a bit longer to unwind. Flavours of red fruits and intense blood orange, clove, and black tea are given over to minty elegance and a mineral core of the wine. The finish is brightened by evergreen tips.

Ernest Vineyards, Cleary Ranch Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View An astonishingly energetic Pinot Noir. Clarity of site and purity of fruit shine through. A singular look at the Freestone Valley through the lens of the Cleary Ranch Vineyard, one of the coldest sites on the West Sonoma Coast, where the foggy marine layer from the nearby Pacific is met with the cooling effects of Salmon Creek. This Pinot communicates a beautiful transparency and shows a concentration of fruit and flowers. Aromas of smoky violets, forest floor and wild mint move to the bass notes created by tangy blackberries and red plum skin. The palate is lithe and finely etched. Saline minerality frames gorgeous red and blue berries, smoky hints of clove and elegance of wild herbs and mouthfuls of purple florals complete this haunting coastal beauty.

Cobb, H Klopp Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 97 View Bright florals, petrichor and minerality, are all over the aromas of the H Klopp Chardonnay. Layered aromas of grilled lemon peel and seaspray, House Klopp grows Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in the foggy lower Sebastopol Hills. Ross started working with them about 15 years ago and reasoned with them to plant to Chardonnay; the Klopp vineyard is only used for Chardonnay for the Cobb portfolio—a combination of clones: Old Wente, Mt Eden, Clone 4 and Robert Young. The palate gives a lively, mineral freshness and continues to leap forward with sea spray saline, oyster shells and loads of lemon cream.

Littorai, The Pivot Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View The Pivot site is at the heart of the Littorai estate barely a hectare, where the winery is located. Planted in 2004, it farmed with organic and biodynamic approaches, though not certified. In the Sebastopol Hills, a bit further inland but picked late owing to its proximity to the Petaluma Gap. It's cooler than some of the other coastal sites Ted farms. A beautiful Pinot Noir, it shows gorgeous earth and floral aromas and great savoury character. Ted used 41% whole cluster, and this wine reflects that beautifully, with lots of earthen mineral character, dried anise, and bramble fruits. The Pivot always produces the most herbal character that Ted finds in his wines: lots of mint and tea leaves.

Littorai, The Haven Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View The Haven Vineyard was Littorai's original estate site. It was planted in 2000 on south-facing slopes at 400m, making it among the highest vineyards in the West Sonoma Coast south of the river. Bright mint and pine bough aromas interplay with candied red fruits. Showy and elegant from the jump, this is just a gorgeous wine that sings across the palate with a medley of sweet berries, fresh herbs, and gravelly minerality. Saline seaspray lifts the finish.

Littorai, Charles Heintz Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View The Charles Heintz Vineyard, Ted, has been making Chardonnay from the same seven rows of this site for 30 years. There is a fullness to the floral aromatics, with gorgeous notes of honeysuckle, ripe pear and a touch of nutmeg. The 20% new oak shows a restraint that lets the elegance of fruit and place shine through. The 15% stainless steel also gives the wines a laser focus. Lemon oil, walnut skin and savoury smoke of grilled lemon all lifted by beautiful ocean air salinity and a briny kiss of oyster shell.

Peay Vineyards, Estate Chardonnay West Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View Old Wente clone Chardonnay, from Peay's coastal vineyards, sings of mineral intensity, with saline salt air and briny notes of grilled lemon peel. Using native yeast and a bit of battonage gives these lean wines texture. The silken mouthfeel augments the wine's lithe energy. Flavours of key lime, lemon curd, verbena, lemongrass, and oyster shell finish with crushed slate minerality.—7% new oak.

Peay Vineyards, Pomarium Estate Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View Pomarium is Latin for apple orchard. The Peay estate is a former 140-year-old apple orchard on the far West Sonoma Coast; nowadays, it is planted to Calera, Mt Eden, Swann and 667 clones, mainly the last two. The floral notes are pungent with hints of earth, frankincense and smoked cedar. This wine is 10% whole cluster; there's a red plum character with early-season tart blackberries, though there is a real woodsy character, dried pine needles, and early-season blackberry. Delicious.

Freeman, Akiko's Cuvée Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View Blue and tart black fruits, earth driven soils and a barrel selection across the various estate and non estate vineyards. Fresh aromatics leap out of the glass, blue and black fruits, black tea, mint and wild lavender. There's a slight elegant austerity to the wine from its structure.

Hirsch Vineyards, Block 8 Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View A rocky soil unlike the other Hirsch parcels, the only true single block Hirsch wine. The site is divided into 7 sub parcels, red volcanic bedrock material, oxidized iron material. metamorphosed basalt. Old vines which crop beautifully, this is David Hirsch's Grand Cru. The wine expresses the confident terroir with sheer elegance framing fleshy berry fruits. Ripe red and blue bramble fruits, chicory root and clove spice, mint and wild thyme savoury flavours, carry this wine to a beautiful finish.

Hirsch Vineyards, East Ridge Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View This wine was made beginning in 2009. As the Hirsch winemaker, Ross Cobb decided to isolate the plot on the eastern ridge as its own bottling. On the southeast, with a northeast-facing slope, this site is more protected from the ocean and is very steep. The plot has phylloxera, so the designated bottling likely has a limited future. Cobb taught Jasmine to cherish the wines from this block of vineyard, which always had a darker, nearly Nebbiolo dried fruit character, ample structure, and overtly so. Rose petals and ember, a gorgeous wine. Dried cherry character loads of blue mountain berries, evergreen tips, and crushed stone minerality.

Hirsch Vineyards, San Andreas Fault Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 96 View Two plates created the California coastal mountains and the Central Valley, a former inland sea. The fault line is a mere kilometre from Hirsch Vineyards. San Andreas is the only wine Hirsch made for the first few years; this has fruit from 30 of the 60 parcels; it's the flagship and the largest production of Hirsch bottling—loads of savoury spice aromas with wild herbs, white pepper, mint and green strawberries. The palate shows tension and tautness. Bright red berries and citrus peel meld with dark red plums, smoky cinnamon and a touch of an evergreen bough, brightening the fruity complexity.

Occidental, Bodega Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View Tasted from bottle # B10457, the Bodega Ridge is a departure from the other Occidental bottlings, leaving earthen pungency for a purity of fruit. It has wild strawberries and graphite notes that forcefully grasp your attention, neon lights pointing towards a powerful fruit core. There is a tangy red and black fruit note of early-season blackberries that come together with notes of clove, blood orange, smoky soy, Chinese five spice, and orange oil.

Freeman, Gloria Estate Pinot Noir Green Valley of Russian River Valley 2021 95 View Named for Hurricane Gloria, this Pinot Noir offers a sense of opulence, but elegance carries the day. The estate site is comprised of Swann, Calera, Martini, Dijon 115 and Pommard clones. Enchanting aromas of smoked cedar plank, salty sea air and dried rose petals announce a beguiling effort. On the palate, there is a natural structure coming from the Calera clone and florals from Swann; the sum of it all offers mint, minerality and fleshy cherries brightened by red apple skins, and a hint of citrus carries the finish. There is a sense of place in this wine, with freshness and elegance throughout.

Freeman, Yu-Ki Estate Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View The Yu-Ki estate is a selection of 21 barrels, differentiated from the Wes Sonoma Coast bottling. Every Pinot clone planted at Yu-ki is represented in the 2021 blend, including Calera, Mt. Eden, 2A Wadenswil, 23 Mariafeld, 114, 667 and 828. Pretty aromas open the wine with pine needles, turned soils and wild mountain berries. The palate shows abundant saline character with bright red cranberries and streaks of blue fruit. Finishing with a kiss of wild mint, savoury dried herbs and black tea leaf.

Hirsch Vineyards, West Ridge Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View 2007 was a remarkable year for Hirsch, vines were getting older and David Hirsch decided to bottle single blocks on their own. Planted with the cuttings from Mount Eden, a massale selection approach, with ow vigor vines on heavy clay soil. The density of the soil has the clay acting more like bedrock, varying levels of intensity, its farmed vine by vine. Purple floral aromatics, are followed by mint and a hint of wild green strawberries. The palate displays delicate, blue and red fruits lifted by spice and florals. The elegant texture is marked by turned earth, and well-knit minerality that is the hallmark of the finish, an almost tingly stone note.

Hirsch Vineyards, Maritime Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View A newer wine from Hirsch's oldest vines, closer to the ocean. Much of this was initially planted on AXR rootstock and had to be replanted; these are now 20-year-old vines. The wine shows dustier tannins and cooler fruit with pine sap, wild herbs, and turned-earth aromas. The palate has a red-fruited vibrancy with so much sea salt and mineral character that this wine will age wonderfully—flavours of cranberry, blood orange, and a kiss of grilled lemon peel. Ample structure and gorgeous freshness.

Wayfarer, The Traveler Pinot Noir Fort Ross-Seaview 2021 95 View A homage to suitcase clones, the Traveller is named for claims that the wines may have been clones from La Tache. It's reliably the lowest pH and lowest alcohol wine and shows an ageability that the other bottlings may not show. This wine has an undeniable Old World elegance to it. Dusty violets and clove take some time to reveal themselves. This is a leaner side of Wayfarer Pinot Noir, with minerality and savoury spices taking the stage while fresh cherries, currants and spicy blood orange pulp provide a sense of fruit to the delicious complexity.

Gros Ventre, Campbell Ranch Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View Light-bodied and supple from the Campbell Ranch Vineyard on the West Sonoma Coast, this Pinot Noir is undeniably elegant with fresh purple florals, a touch of tart red berries and a kiss of ocean air on the aromatics. The palate shows an intensity of red fruit, sweet candied raspberries and a kiss of spiced blood orange. A streak of savoury dried dill and raspberry leaf finishes with a lift of seaspray salinity.

Failla, Hirsch Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View A core of smoky saline aromatics leap out of the Failla Hirsch Vineyard Pinot Noir. With ample ripeness at 14.2%, this wine balances the depth of red and blue fruits with the aroma of smoked soy sauce and rich earthen umami. The use of whole cluster is all over the wine with spicy dried herbs draped over the beautiful red and black fruits, sweet notes of rose water and a grilled blood orange adds zest to the dark, smoked sea salt core of this undeniably coastal Sonoma Pinot Noir.

Cobb, Monticue Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View East facing across the lane from Emmaline Anne, 90% whole cluster, this wine and winemaking shows intense floral aromas, sweet blue and red berries, red plums, frankincense, pine tar and mint, and lots of white pepper and spice. The two wines (along with Emmaline Anne) are the yin and yang of Jonive Road. Candied blue fruits come from the east-facing morning sun, says Ross Cobb. It is counterintuitive as the western sun on the cast is accompanied by cool sea air.

Cobb, Rice Spivak Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View At just 2 ha, Rice Spivak vineyard is a non-estate site that Ross has worked with since 2003, going to a single vineyard designation in 2006. Though it is in Sebastopol Hills and as far east as Cobb sources fruit, it is picked around the same time as Coastlands owing to its low elevation and pooling fog on the site. The Pinot is ripe and fleshy with loads of blue and tart blackberry fruits, candied sweet strawberries, pomegranate molasses, and smoky minerality, turned earth more cherry and fruit.

Cobb, Doc's Ranch Estate Pinot Noir-Swan & Calera Selection Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View The original block at Doc's is comprised of Swann clone planted in the mid-90s, and then Calera was planted in 2000. This is a blend of half-old vine and half-younger vine bottling. White pepper, red berries, mint, and pine bough alight from the glass. This is followed by a silky palate of red and blue fruits that is lifted by saline notes of seaspray. Fresh mint mingles with white pepper on the finish of this wine.

Cobb, Coastlands Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 95 View Elegance meets richness, violet and rose petals play alongside tart early season black berries. There palate shows gossamer elements of pine bough, and briny sea sray. freshly turned earth, and pine sap and pomegranate . It finishes lean and linear, fresh notes of black tea. Coastlands is a melange of three sites. In 1998 they planted the 1906 block (there is a oak tree carved with the year on it), as well as the Big Rock block and the older vine Old Firs block was planted in 1989.

Littorai, Hirsch Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View Pungent earth and frankincense aromas mark the 2021 Hirsch Vineyard Pinot from Littorai. Winemaker Ted Lemon thinks this is emblematic of the vintage. The funky aromatics meld with a palate that shows blue and black fruit elegance, black cherries, notes of tobacco finishing with ample mint and evergreen tips that lift the turned earth and forest floor notes.

Littorai, Mays Canyon Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View The Mays Canyon Chardonnay vine age dates to 1982, with an additional planting in 1998 and some vines were replanted in 2015. Gorgeous spices meld with subtle florals on the aromatic profile. The palate shows a real richness ripe pears and golden apples, honeyed fruits and bright salinity create a nice balance. There are relatively few Chardonnay sites on the Sonoma Coast; there is great acidity and elegance, and there is a touch of botrytis in one out of five vintages. Ted Lemon notes that there are no predictable harvest timelines between Sonoma Coast Pinot and Chardonnay. It can be ready to pick simultaneously or up to three weeks later.

Occidental, Occidental Station Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View From bottle #OC1880, the Occidental Station is on a 30-year lease, and they've been working with it since it was planted in 1998. Fleshy raspberries make way for gravelly, dusty, and ripe strawberries with aged balsamic. Loads of sweet red and black raspberries, dried herbs and gravelly dust mark the palate. Fleshy, fruit-forward and ripe, but maintaining the elegance of the Occidental house style.

Freeman, KR Ranch Pinot Noir Green Valley of Russian River Valley 2021 94 View The 21 vintage from KR Ranch (formerly Keefer), planted in the 1980s, is a former apple orchard. These are the oldest vines Akiko works with 777 and Swiss clone 23. The wine is fleshy and blue-fruited with rose petal potpourri from the Wadenswil, and on the palate, there are loads of blue berries that retain elegance with clove spice. There is a smokiness in the palate with violets, crushed slate and elements of graphite minerality. (Freeman sticks to 25-30% new oak even with vintage variation.)

Hirsch Vineyards, Reserve Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View A selection of fruit from across the properties, the best Hirsch wines go into the reserve. Barrel selection that tells the story of our vines; for 2021, it was block 8, Raschen Ridge 15, 17, West Ridge, 7 and 12, East Ridge 4,5, 23 and 25 and Maritime 16 and the original Old Vineyard 1, 2, and 3 with luscious darker fruits, marked by cherry flesh, and juicy tayberries and a smoked sea salt savoury character announcing the aromas. The palate shows ripe red cherry flesh and perfectly picked raspberry; all brightened by mountain scrub, sappy pine tar and black tea.

Ernest Vineyards, Joyce Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View The minerality cuts through immediately in the Joyce Vineyard, which is 1.2 ha, certified organic in the far south end of the West Sonoma Coast. Ernest picked up in 2017; it might be the coldest site in California. The clone that was planted for sparkling is being moved from a monoclonal planting of clone 5 to Wente, clone 4 and Hyde, clone 112. Lean and delicate, etched with a laser minerality, smoky grilled lime, grapefruit pith, and crushed slate.

Three Sticks, Walala Vineyard Pinot Noir Fort Ross-Seaview 2021 94 View Three Sticks closest vintage to the Pacific Ocean the Walala overlooks the Gualala River which spills into the ocean. The wine is concentrated and floral on the nose with violets, lavender and a hint of gravel dust in front of substantial black fruits. The palate is polished and intense with early season black berries, fresh spearmint, and savoury notes of desert sage.

Gros Ventre, Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View The 2021 Sonoma Coast Pinot from Gros Ventre leans into earth-driven elegance. Beautiful aromas of blackberries with a dusty gravel minerality, the palate offers rich earthen character, smoky sea salt, a depth of singed florals and dark, turned earth and smoky frankincense and clove.

Failla, Estate Syrah Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View From the Faila estate, both dry-farmed and organic were planted in 1988. The vines are mere kilometres from the Pacific Ocean, where less than a hectare of this high-elevation site is planted to Syrah. Stunningly aromatic with notes of crushed violets, smoky frankincense, grilled blood orange and smoked sea salt. The palate is well-framed and gorgeously mineral-rich. Deep earth tones, smoky soy umami and loads of rich salinity form the wine's core. Fresh raspberries, strawberry leather and hints of tobacco leaf bring you to the crescendo.

Cobb, Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View A blend of several of Ross' single vineyards and a clonal mix of Calera, Swann, Martini and Pommard. It's planted at 100-300m—ethereal aromas of violets, saline minerality and mint. The palate offers willowy, lithe, gorgeous red berries and richer candied blue fruits. The unmistakable elegance of earthen minerals, sea air salinity and pine bough carry this to its finish as if blown on the breezes of the Pacific.

Cobb, Mes Filles Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 94 View Originally planted by the DuNah family in 1998, this site is only about 0.5 hectares of Chardonnay. Ross Cobb got access to the Chardonnay fruit over a conversation at the Occidental farmers market. Evocative of Chablis with effusive aromas of saline smoky flint, loads of minerality and grilled lemon and mint. The palate is delicate and willowy with saline-laced citrus and crushed stone—a gorgeous Chardonnay.

Three Sticks, Durell Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 93 View The 2021 vintage on the Sonoma Coast was a story of elegance and balance. The heat dome that arrived in June arrived too early to impact the fruit, and the resulting wines are fantastic. For the 2021 Durell Chardonnay, they dialled back oak to 20% new, making way for ample fruit, florals and spice. Aromas of white wildflowers, bee pollen, and sea spray brighten the affair while the palate delivers rich fruit with excellent texture and spice. Generous peach and apricot flavours are met by nutmeg and sliced pear. A saline minerality delicately balances the creamy mouthfeel.

Freeman, Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast 2021 93 View With 14 months in barrel and a year in bottle, this bright West Sonoma Coast Pinot (all from the Yu-Ki estate site) is still opening up. Organically farmed, it is 1000ft elevation in Occidental, the Yu-Ki estate, which is 5km from the Pacific. Lively and yet subtle. It is loaded with seaspray, bright raspberry fruits, and ample mint aromas. The palate shows its nuance and freshness. White pepper and green herbs meld with tart berries and pine sap notes. In its youth it hints at the complexity that will unfold as this Pinot will undoubtedly reveal itself further over the next 5 to 8 years.

Hirsch Vineyards, The Family Blend Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 93 View Family project, a pizza wine for pizza with truffles on it. It's a wine drink all the time, easier drinking than some of our more tannic, structured, wonderful blue brambles more generous in style than the Hirsch style has became known for, barrel selected for juicier and drinkability. Dusty blackberry flavours bring a dark fruited concentrated, red plums and white peppercorn.

Ernest Vineyards, Estate Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 93 View A blend of Joyce and Cleary Ranch, with two very distinct soils, a sandy loam at Joyce and a higher clay content at John Cleary Ranch. There are some climatic conditions that create more diversity. These differences have a distinction: the Joyce is mineral driven and lean, the Cleary site offers roundness and fleshy character from Cleary without high alcohol, and there is a sunkissed nature to the 22s given a heat spike near harvest 15 months elevage in 33% new oak and a sandstone amphora with half the porosity of oak. Honeyed apricot,

Gros Ventre, First Born Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 93 View Sourced from a group of select vineyard sites: Baranoff, Campbell Ranch, and Marine Layer. Tart berries open this crisp and light Pinot Noir, which embraces forest fragrances of pine sap and evergreen bough and a spicy blood orange zest. The palate dances brightly with fresh cranberry relish, cloves, white pepper, and a note of sous bois.

Three Sticks, Gap's Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021 92 View 2022 was a mild and long growing season; the vintage is concentrated and ripe in this Pinot Noir. Its intensity is balanced with freshness, with a core of blue fruits, clove, smoke, and smashed wild mountain huckleberries. Gap's Crown is an estate site that is hammered by constant wind and cloaked in a marine layer. This makes for small berries and thick skins, delivering an intensity of fruit.

Banshee, Morning Light Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2021 91 View This Chardonnay balances zesty citrus with rich, ripe stone fruits and glaring minerality. The aromatics of honeysuckle and ginger mix with hints of poached pears and bruised apples. The palate is rich, with deeply ripe pears and apples spiced with nutmeg and Madagascar vanilla grilled lemon savoury notes.

