Sonoma Coast 2022 score table

Decanter's US editor Clive Pursehouse presents a first look at the 2022 wines from the Sonoma Coast.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 79 wines tasted.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
RAEN Winery, Royal St. Robert Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202297
Littorai, Richardson Ranch Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202297
Peay Vineyards, Maritima Estate ChardonnaySonoma Coast202297
Peay Vineyards, Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202297
Peay Vineyards, Scallop Shelf Estate Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202297
RAEN Winery, Freestone Occidental, Bodega Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202296
RAEN Winery, Lady Marjorie ChardonnaySonoma Coast202296
Peay Vineyards, ChardonnayWest Sonoma Coast202296
Peay Vineyards, Ama Estate Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202296
Hirsch Vineyards, ChardonnaySonoma Coast202296
Ernest Vineyards, Estate Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202296
Small Vines, TBH Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202296
Wayfarer, Mother Rock Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202296
Wayfarer, ChardonnaySonoma Coast202296
Failla, Platt Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202296
Littorai, The Pivot Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Littorai, Hirsch Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Littorai, The Haven Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Littorai, Charles Heintz ChardonnaySonoma Coast202295
Littorai, B A Thieriot Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202295
Marine Layer Wines, Marine Layer Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
RAEN Winery, Charles Ranch ChardonnayFort Ross-Seaview202295
Peay Vineyards, Pomarium Estate Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Senses, BA Theriot Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202295
Hirsch Vineyards, Rosé of Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Ernest Vineyards, ChardonnaySonoma Coast202295
Ernest Vineyards, Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Small Vines, TBH Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202295
Wayfarer, Golden Mean Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Failla, Occidental Ridge Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202295
Littorai, Mays Canyon Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Littorai, The Haven Chenin BlancSonoma Coast202294
Marine Layer Wines, Hawk Hill Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202294
Marine Layer Wines, Marine Layer Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202294
Marine Layer Wines, Lyra Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Marine Layer Wines, Dutton-Upp Rd Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Three Sticks, Monarch Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
RAEN Winery, Sea Field Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202294
Peay Vineyards, Estate ViognierSonoma Coast202294
Senses, Bodega Theriot Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Freeman, Ryo-Fu ChardonnaySonoma Coast202294
Freeman, Hawk Hill Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202294
Small Vines, Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Small Vines , Shining S Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Wayfarer, Paige's Ridge Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202294
Wayfarer, The Estate Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202294
Failla, Estate Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202294
Flowers, Sea View Ridge Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Failla, Platt Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Failla, Peay Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202294
Littorai, BA Thieriot Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202293
Littorai, Mays Canyon ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Marine Layer Wines, Aries ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Marine Layer Wines, Gap's Crown Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202293
Three Sticks, Gap's Crown Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Three Sticks, Price Family Estates Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast202293
Senses, ChardonnayRussian River Valley202293
Senses, Charles Heintz ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Senses, Kanzler Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202293
Senses, MCM88 Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202293
Senses, Day One Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202293
Alma Fria, Sparkling ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Alma Fria, Richardson Ranch Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202293
Small Vines, ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Three Sticks, Walala Vineyard Pinot NoirFort Ross-Seaview202293
Failla, Estate ChardonnaySonoma Coast202293
Flowers, Camp Meeting RidgeSonoma Coast202293
Wayfarer, The Traveler Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202293
Cobb, Abigail's Vineyard Estate RieslingSonoma Coast202293
Three Sticks, Durell Vineyard Pinot BlancSonoma Coast202292
Senses, El Diablo Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202292
Alma Fria, Holtermann Vineyard Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202292
Alma Fria, Plural Pinot NoirWest Sonoma Coast202292
Gros Ventre, High Country RedSonoma Coast202292
Gros Ventre, Rancho Coda FianoSonoma Coast202292
Three Sticks, Origin Durell Vineyard ChardonnaySonoma Coast202290
Alma Fria, Plural Cabernet SauvignonSonoma Coast202290
Chalk Hill, ChardonnaySonoma Coast202289
Chalk Hill, Pinot NoirSonoma Coast202287

See also

Sonoma Coast: 2021 vintage report and 2022 preview