No wine collection can be complete without a space to display it, and nobody crafts bespoke wine rooms quite like Sorrells.

Trading for over half a century, Sorrells Custom Wine Cellars makes beautiful, unique wine rooms and cellars in both commercial and residential properties across the world.

Since 2003, after relocating to Essex, Sorrells have taken pride in bringing British design and manufacture all in house to their factory. Constant innovation and a keen eye on current trends keep Sorrells at the forefront of wine cellar design. All wine rooms and cellars provide the optimum storage conditions that perfectly protect fine and rare wines for the future, as well as aiding the organisation of a collection.