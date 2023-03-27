Louis XIII launches Rare Cask 42.1 luxury Cognac  

Cognac house Rémy Martin has launched a third edition of its Louis XIII Rare Cask series. Rare Cask 42.1 is presented in a striking black crystal Baccarat decanter. Only 775 decanters will be released in the global market.

The exclusive Cognac was selected by Baptiste Loiseau, fifth-generation cellar master of Louis XIII, from barrels of eaux-de-vie maturing in the cellars of Domaine du Grollet in Cognac. The Limousin oak barrels, known as tierçons, contain eaux-de-vie sourced from the Grande Champagne region.

‘A year ago, I noticed something subtle and extraordinary about a singular tierçon,’ said Loiseau. ‘Rare Cask 42.1 has very specific nose and palate sensations that creates a perfect point of balance,’ he explained.

‘In order to discover Rare Cask 42.1, I listened to my instincts and favoured emotion over science. I called upon my memories. It took me back to my childhood and my roots here in Cognac,’ Loiseau added.

Louis XIII Rare Cask 42.1 (Alc 42.1%) is described as offering typical Louis XIII aromas – rich and complex notes of dried fruits, spice, pot pourri, honey, passion fruit, cigar box and leather – but with more pronounced floral tones.

The unveiling of Rare Cask 42.1 follows the release of Rare Cask 42.6 in 2009, which was selected by Loiseau and former cellar master Pierrette Trichet. The inaugural release by Trichet, back in 2004, was Rare Cask 43.8.

Louis XIII Rare Cask 42.1 is the first of the Rare Cask releases to be presented as a set. The black crystal decanter with a gold- and rhodium-finished neck is accompanied by Pillet crystal glasses and a serving pipette decorated with a black medallion. Each individual set will cost £47,000.

Sets will be available to buy from 20 June, with limited allocations for both the UK and US. In the UK Louis XIII Rare Cask 42.1 will be available exclusively at the Louis XIII Boutique at Harrods in London.

Selected bars in 13 countries will also be offering Rare Cask 42.1 by the glass. They include the recently refurbished Vesper Bar at The Dorchester in London, as well as venues in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Paris, Zurich and Dubai.

Related articles