A closer look at LiveTrade from Bordeaux Index

Selling your wine can be a frustrating business: time-consuming, complicated and slow. And what’s more, at the end of the process you might not get the price your wine deserves.

What you need is a transparent, intuitive and constantly updated trading platform that guarantees you the best possible price – and importantly, the ability to sell your wine in minutes.

What is LiveTrade?

LiveTrade from Bordeaux Index is the only trading platform of its kind, allowing everyone involved in fine wine to instantly buy, sell and place bids and offers on hundreds of key wines from Bordeaux, Champagne, Italy and beyond.

With no joining fees, firm buy-and-sell pricing on wines with impeccable provenance, and quick settlement on receipt of sold wines, it has been hailed by its thousands of users as an ‘addictive game changer’.

‘It’s the only trading platform where you can trade with négociants, wholesalers, merchants, investors and private clients – everyone on the same platform,’ explains Matthew O’Connell, LiveTrade CEO.

‘That’s not replicated anywhere else in the space.’

Unlike other platforms, LiveTrade is not limited to Trade users only, and its scale – approaching £50m-worth of wine traded each year on the offer side – dwarfs its rivals.

It’s by far the most active trading platform for the top Bordeaux wines, selling roughly three times more than its nearest rival. It is also active in Champagne and Tuscan wines – with more to come from a planned expansion early in 2022.

Another USP is the significant ‘market-making’ activity that takes place on LiveTrade, with Bordeaux Index constantly deploying millions of pounds of capital to increase activity on the platform. This guarantees a firm bid price on all of these actively traded wines, often at a better instant price than you would be able to achieve through a drawn-out broking process with a merchant.

‘So, if you’re a collector with a classic Bordeaux collection or an investment portfolio that is quite Bordeaux-heavy, you could sell your wine in a single day,’ says O’Connell.

‘That’s simply not something you could do in the space before LiveTrade came along.’

Merchant trading or broking operations usually stipulate that your wine must be stored with them. That’s not the case with LiveTrade. As long as your wine is in pristine condition and stored in a professional bonded warehouse in the UK or the EU, you can sell it on LiveTrade.

‘That means you could sign up and sell wine within minutes,’ says O’Connell. ‘As long as it reaches us in a suitable amount of time and it’s in pristine condition, then you’re paid a day or two later.’

Interested? Then sign up and have a one-on-one demo of the platform’s features with a member of the LiveTrade trading team, or simply log on, check the prices, and start using the platform yourself.

Find out more at www.bordeauxindex.com/livetrade