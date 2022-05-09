Altanza: Shaping the vibrant classics of modern Rioja

Rioja is a region founded on long standing traditions and classic styles refined over generations. It is, however, also a place where a lively community of maverick winemakers and entrepreneurs is building upon heritage and using fresh approaches to produce wines that are more expressive of the region’s terroir and grapes.

It was precisely at the intersection of timeless classicism and forward thinking that Bodegas Altanza was born. Founded by a group of friends who share the same passion for the wines and land of Rioja, the company rests on three fundamental principles: estate-owned vineyards, the best Tempranillo grapes and elegant use of French oak. These are the guidelines that steer the production of a modern yet classic range of wines.

This year will see the release of the estate’s new flagship wine, Uva por Uva 2019, of which only 2127 bottles were made. It is a child of the excellent 2019 vintage, with expressive fruit lined by herbal notes and topped by the intense floral aromas that make the year so elegantly distinct. Supported by a mineral backbone, the long finish leaves lingering chocolate, mocha and caramel aromas.

But Altanza’s most exciting announcement for 2022 is perhaps the creation of the new ‘Atelier de Vinos’ range, a collection of experimental wines with very limited production that will explore alternative styles, fruit sources and winemaking techniques. Each release will be a special numbered ‘Cata’. The first, Cata 01, is a Tempranillo rosé with crunchy red fruit, pink grapefruit and a touch of spice. An ode to ‘el arte de compartir’ (the art of sharing).

Innovation is, as ever at Altanza, balanced by the passion for tradition, as seen in the Spanish Artist Collection which has become a favourite among wine and art lovers alike. The latest edition pays tribute to Diego Velázquez, the ‘painter’s painter’. The product of yet another excellent vintage, 2011, the wine shows intense black fruit and unique depth, mirroring the artist’s tenebrism style. Considered one of the best painters in history, Velazquez is the best artist to represent what might be one of the best wines in Altanza’s collection, awarded 94 points in both the Guía Peñín and Tim Atkin’s 2022 Rioja Report. 14,265 numbered bottles are available in wooden cases of three, each showing a different iconic painting from the Baroque master – Las Meninas, La Venus del Espejo and El Triunfo de Baco.

