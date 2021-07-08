At home with Decanter’s editor-in-chief, Chris Maillard

In partnership with The Platinum Card® from American Express

Decanter editor-in-chief Chris Maillard has a view on uncorking wine. “A skilled sommelier will show off their expert technique by having the most basic penknife-style corkscrew,” he says. “They would never use anything fancy or mechanical. But most of us need a tool that is nicely designed, easy to operate and very reliable.” Ergo, Chris chooses an oversized twin-lever model by Italian engineers Campagnolo. “It’s the best one of its type and very well engineered – as one would expect from a company that designs components for Tour de France winners. It’s built to last a very long time, faintly ludicrous in size (it takes up a lot of room in the drawer) but extremely effective.”

Clever, well designed, ergonomic accessories enhance the oenophilic experience “but don’t get in the way of enjoying the wine itself” says Chris. And that experience is changing. “People are starting to be more adventurous with their choices, more experimental with price, perhaps trying a different version of something they know they like. The Oregon region of North America, for instance, is now producing some really interesting Pinot Noirs.”

Recently, direct-to-consumer activity – new wine clubs and digital subscriptions, online tastings and master classes, virtual cellar and vineyard tours – may have changed our wine drinking and wine appreciation habits forever, Chris believes. “Across the industry, what was expected to happen in the next ten years has actually happened in just one year.”

Wine bars are changing too. Very close to Chris’s east London home is the Renegade Urban Winery and Bar. “While Renegade does make its own wines, this is not a traditional winery – it’s actually in a railway arch. But it is still a lovely place to spend a sunny Saturday afternoon.”

