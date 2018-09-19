Bodegas Salentein celebrates its 20th vintage

Promotional feature The pioneers of the Uco Valley reach landmark anniversary...

Bodegas Salentein 20th vintage

Bodegas Salentein has led the transformation of the Uco Valley, positioning it as the most recognised wine region in Argentina. With its Barrel Selection Malbec 1999, one of the first estate bottled Uco Valley Malbecs, Salentein began to popularise this varietal and regional style. Today, after 20 vintages, the Barrel Selection cuvée is a paradigm of Uco Valley Malbec.

From the beginning, the Uco Valley’s charm and unique personality shaped founder Myndert Pon’s vision for producing the highest quality wines, and inspired him to position the Uco Valley as a world-class wine region.

In 1996, Pon arrived in the Uco Valley with the intention of not only founding a winery, but also to transform the region. His comprehensive and long-term vision was the key to achieving this goal.

Bodegas Salentein’s vineyards produce some of the world’s most awarded wines. Over time, the winery has used its knowledge of the Uco Valley to plant noble grape varieties at all altitudes and in the most prestigious sub-regions and terroirs.

In doing so, Bodegas Salentein has continued to develop wine tourism across the Uco Valley, drive the region’s gastronomy and generate jobs for the local community. Its Killka Center for Culture and the Arts has given the region a prominent place dedicated to such crafts and skills and, over the past 20 years, the winery has also been committed to educational projects for children living in the surrounding districts of Los Arboles and San Pablo.

‘Salentein has been a cornerstone in the transformation of a desert into an iconic, globally renowned winegrowing region, and each one of our wines is a faithful expression of the same,’ says José Galante, Bodegas Salentein’s chief winemaker. ‘The vision for Salentein focuses on capitalising on the value of the past 20 vintages as the basis for the next 100 years. We can truly say that we are a winery of the 21st century.’

The wines

“Salentein Barrel Selection Malbec 1999, one of the first estate bottled Uco Valley Malbecs”

Salentein, Barrel Selection Malbec 2016

95 Points Decanter World Wine Awards 2018

93 Points James Suckling

Salentein, Numina Gran Corte 2015

94 Points Tim Atkin MW

Salentein, Primus Malbec 2015

95 Points Tim Atkin MW

UK importer: Matthew Clark; US importer: Palm Bay International