Campo alla Sughera – Expanding the potential of Bolgheri DOC

Perched between Bolgheri and Castagneto Carducci, just before Tuscany spills into the sea, are the mineral-rich hillsides of Campo alla Sughera – a world-class producer of Bolgheri DOC wines.

Though these are storied winemaking lands, with viticulture dating back to the Etruscans – today, winemakers continue to find exciting expressions. Founded in 1998 by the Knauf family, Campo alla Sughera has dedicated itself to producing characterful wines that reflect the terroir of this coastal pocket of Tuscany – with its variegated soil and microclimates that change across a matter of a hundred metres.

Of sea breeze and Super Tuscans

Campo alla Sughera, a blend of Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc is emblematic of the winery’s regionally expressive wines – borne from a deep understanding of the site and considered planting of international grape varieties. The winemakers have paid particular attention to the impact that a more temperate and protected climate can have on the Petit Verdot grape, which year on year has revealed its role in creating a veritable Super Tuscan, rich with maturity and tannic finesse.

‘Creating perfect wines is an unattainable feat, it’s simply impossible,’ says winery director Tommaso Alessandri. ‘However, aspiring for perfection is a different story – it’s the path to excellence, and that’s precisely what we strive for every day: to keep pushing the boundaries and elevating the quality of our wine.’

A ‘jigsaw puzzle’ of natural elements

The winemakers at Campo alla Sughera liken the biodiversity of their sites to a ‘jigsaw puzzle of natural elements’. Working attentively with the land, the estate has been divided into 40 vineyard parcels based on the composition of the soil and the microclimate. These ‘microterroirs’ each express particular nuances, evident throughout the Campo alla Sughera range. Beyond understanding the land, Campo alla Sughera approaches viticulture with respect and reverence for the natural ecosystem. With protective practices such as cover crop rotation, the winery works to maintain the biodiversity of the soil.

Building a future with character

Campo alla Sughera is committed to expanding the potential of Bolgheri DOC. The recent acquisition of a 3.3 hectare parcel along Via Bolgherese promises to boost not only the quality of the wines but, off the back of year-on-year growth, the winery’s overall production.

Franceso Gagliardi, who oversees winemaking at Campo alla Sughera, is enthusiastic about the makeup of the site. ‘Its close proximity to the hills overlooking the Via Bolgherese means the soil is rich in alluvial deposits, with plenty of pebbles and fine sands’, he says. ‘In the hectare where Merlot is already planted, we also find good percentages of clay, along with pebbles and gravel. Over the next few months, we’ll be preparing, fertilising, and levelling the uncultivated part of the land, ready for planting next year.’

With this new chapter, Campo alla Sughera will continue its commitment to creating genuine expressions of the Bolgheri terroir, borne from a deep appreciation of the ancient lands on which the vines are planted.

