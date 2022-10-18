Campo Viejo and Boa Mistura: Passion for Creativity

Bold. Passionate. Expressive. Dynamic… Creating a work of art takes commitment and inspiration: two words that unite the efforts of artists and winemakers alike. That’s why Spanish winery Campo Viejo, the world’s most popular Rioja producer*, has joined forces with street art collective Boa Mistura for its latest limited release.

Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend Limited Edition Boa Mistura is a vibrant red wine that celebrates the art of living every day to its fullest and the fact that even a simple moment can be extraordinary. The eye-catching label depicts a heart, the engine of life, symbolising vitality and energy. A bold design created by Javier Serrano Guerra, Juan Jaime Fernández, Pablo Ferreiro Mederos and Pablo Purón Carrillo, collectively known as Boa Mistura.

Sharing roots in graffiti and street art, these multidisciplinary artists have worked together since 2001, opening the Boa Mistura studio in Madrid in 2010.The name means ‘good mix’ in Portuguese and celebrates the diverse talents and unique view points that each artist brings to the studio’s projects. Their aim? To use positive street art to transform public spaces with inspiring, colourful murals. Today Boa Mistura’s works can be found all over the world, from South America to South Africa.

Working together

Boa Mistura’s collaborative approach echoes the work done by Campo Viejo’s team of three winemakers: Elena Suárez, Irene Pérez and chief winemaker Elena Adell. The trio work together to craft the Winemakers’ Blend, a wine that unites three distinctive Spanish grapes – Tempranillo, Garnacha and Bobal – and combines the particular skills of each winemaker. Pérez has a scientific background, bringing structure, rigour and technical precision to the wine. Representing a new winemaking generation, Suárez contributes curiosity and openness. Adell’s extensive experience completes the picture.

‘Having met Elena and the Campo Viejo team, we felt an instant connection with their passion for winemaking – it’s exactly how we feel with our art,’ says Guerra. ‘When you make things you’re passionate about, you don’t skimp on the details, on the time it takes or on the love that goes into the product.’

He adds: ‘We believe our design is a true reflection of the craftsmanship contained in each bottle, and our hope is that like the rest of our art, these exclusive bottles of Winemakers’ Blend can unite people to share moments of joy and, most importantly, enjoy the wine together.’

Inside the bottle

The Winemakers’ Blend is an approachable, elegant red. Sourced from old vineyards grown on quintessentially Mediterranean terroirs, the varieties were specially selected for the different qualities they bring to the blend. Tempranillo adds concentration, colour, structure and intense fruit expression with rich notes of plum, blackberry, blueberry. Garnacha gives natural acidity and aromatic complexity, adding bright notes of red fruit. Bobal, meanwhile, lends its signature cherry fruit and spice, underpinned by freshness.

The grapes are fermented separately in stainless steel to preserve freshness. The Tempranillo then has a five-month integration in French oak before the final Winemakers’ Blend is created. Exact proportions vary from year to year, depending on the vintage.

Deep cherry red in your glass, Winemakers’ Blend kicks off with a fruity nose of cherry, strawberry, plum and blueberry. Soft toasted notes add depth and complexity, while the palate is smooth and fresh with vivid red fruit and a long finish.

A perfect wine to share with friends and family: easy to enjoy and brilliant value for money. It’s a versatile match for all kinds of food, from charcuterie boards to chicken, salmon and tofu. Serve it slightly chilled on hot days; it’s ideal for picnics and barbecues!

Inspired choice

But don’t just take our word for it… The Winemakers’ Blend was awarded as one of the Top 100 Spanish Wines in the UK in 2022. The blind tasting competition, organised by Wines from Spain, focuses on quality at the best price. The expert judging panel includes buyers, sommeliers, independent retailers, Masters of Wine and wine writers, led by Decanter contributor Tim Atkin MW.

The award is a glowing endorsement of the artistry that lies behind Campo Viejo’s special wine. ‘Winemaking and art have a lot in common,’ concludes Adell. ‘Both take patience, passion and a commitment to create something incredible – so we’re thrilled to be working with Boa Mistura to create something truly unique and visually captivating. We hope that the striking art of our latest bottles can inspire people to share a moment with those closest to them and celebrate the Spanish way of life.’

Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend Limited Edition Boa Mistura is currently available at Sainsbury’s, priced at £8, until stocks last.

*Source: IWSR – Based on Campo Viejo reported sales for the 2020 calendar year

