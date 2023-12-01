Campo Viejo launches Limited Release Reserva

Pyramids of brightly coloured iced doughnuts, trays of cupcakes topped with swirled pink, yellow and blue frosting, and piles of shiny fresh fruit – oranges, tomatoes, grapes – bring vibrancy and energy, a panoply of colours. Willy Wonka would feel at home here! A table laid out like this, is certainly not the first thing you would expect to see in a winery but this is something different. As the team behind Campo Viejo explains, this is Casa Pasión.

Casa Pasión marked the official launch of Campo Viejo’s Reserva Pasión Limited Edition, as part of the brand’s new ‘Add Some Pasión’ campaign. The two-day extravaganza was intended to illustrate that ‘things that are simple become extraordinary’, highlighting passion and talent through different creative disciplines like art, gastronomy, music and dance.

It could be said that the success of Campo Viejo lies in consistency and reliability. Which poses the question; how does a brand innovate when its name is synonymous with dependability? By placing it front and centre in life’s special moments and experiences, and by sharing the passion and vibrancy of Spain’s diverse and dynamic culture, believes the winery.

New-fashioned approach

For the launch of the new limited edition, Campo Viejo clearly embraced this philosophy with an energetic and eye-catching aesthetic. Aside from the table laid out with tasty treats, the bodega also became home to a variety of modern art installations, featured a flamenco show and even offered an elaborate and colourful meal created by renowned chef Alejandro Serrano.

Serrano, who at just 21 broke the mould by becoming the youngest Spanish chef to receive a Michelin star for his innovative restaurant in Miranda de Ebro, was a perfect choice to partner with for this passion-themed event. Bringing an unusual approach to the region’s cuisine, he creates menus solely from seafood and vegetables, which highlighted the adaptability of the carefully paired Campo Viejo range of wines.

Special Reserva

‘Making something simple special’ is how Federico Leonard, Global Wine Ambassador for Campo Viejo, summarises the winery’s approach to winemaking. With this in mind, the winery commissioned young Spanish artist Misterpiro to design a special label for limited release, which was exclusively showcased at Casa Pasión. A contemporary artist whose paintings exude colour and vitality, Misterpiro worked in collaboration with head winemaker Ignacio López to create a unique design for the most famous wine in the range, Campo Viejo Reserva.

The unique label maintains the classic Campo Viejo orange design at its core but is bordered by Misterpiro’s ‘pasión’ design, based on paintings created during the artist’s various visits to the vineyards. Misterpiro explains that he was inspired by his impressions of the winery and terroir, which looked different on each of his visits to Rioja.

Working with López, the artist tasted individual tanks and barrels to find ‘the nuances within the different varieties’ which enabled him to reflect these in his energetic design. Misterpiro, originally a graffiti artist, has gradually introduced more traditional techniques into his repertoire over time. But his focus very much remains on the outdoors – hence the perfect synergy of his creative label design for Campo Viejo’s special edition.

Wine as art

López draws a parallel between art and the art of winemaking. ‘What we use as winemakers are the vines, landscape and soils. The intention is to express something that moves you,’ he explains. The winemaker believes that Misterpiro’s unique design represents the landscape in the same way that his wines express the Riojan terroir. ‘Misterpiro’s art speaks for itself, and we feel the same way about our wines – when you drink them, you should know where they come from,’ he expands.

Lopez also feels that Misterpiro’s creative process is comparable to the considered ways of winemaking. Remarking on the similarity between the reflective process of winemaking and blending, he highlighted how the artist painted several pieces along the way, leaving each one for a while before returning to use the colours in a different way.

Long-term inspiration

It is apt that Misterpiro’s colourful new label design was inspired by the vineyard, as this is where Campo Viejo is focusing most of its attention. As the biggest brand in Rioja, the winery understands its responsibility to both its growers and the environment. Several years ago, it stopped using herbicides and since then, has helped growers adapt to more sustainable vineyard management. Regenerative viticulture underpins the winery’s practices across the estate.

Although its commitment to the sustainable practices is long-term, the winery’s innovative approach to its brand is ever-changing, seeking to meet the market’s demands for something ‘dependably new’. The Limited Edition Reserva featuring the Misterpiro-designed label hails from the 2017 vintage and will be available over the festive season. It marks the first release in the ‘Pasión collection’ and exemplifies Campo Viejo’s tagline that ‘with passion, anything can be extraordinary’. And if Casa Pasión is anything to go by, this Limited Edition Reserva off to an extraordinary start.

