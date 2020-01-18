Castello di Verrazzano: Classic wine tourism in the heart of Tuscany

“Whatever your Passion, Strive for Perfection”. This could be the motto of Castello di Verrazzano, ever since its foundation in 1170.

Today, this beautiful property is managed by Luigi Cappellini and his wife Silvia. In the vineyards, as in their life, they pour passion and attention to detail into everything they do.

With a breathtaking location on a hilltop in Greve in Chianti, Castello di Verrazzano is a magical place in the heartland of the Chianti Classico region. Its wines are produced with great care for the smallest details and the highest standards of environmental and social sustainability. In fact, appreciated internationally for their traditional features and strong link to the region, the wines of Verrazzano are a real celebration of Sangiovese.

The vineyards, olive groves, and gardens here are all farmed organically, and the estate has been using sustainable practices for centuries. To ensure the beauty of Verrazzano and its wines remains for future generations, the vineyard and winery have now become certified organic. In addition, nearly all the workers live on the property, making for a very special atmosphere.

The tour

Silvia and Luigi are excellent hosts indeed, and they are happy to open the doors of Castello di Verrazzano to its many international visitors, coming from all around the world.

Up as the Castello, once guests arrive, the view over the countryside of the Greve valley is stunning and the drive on the dirt track through the vineyards and an ancient wood makes it all worth while. A good glass of wine and a friendly smile welcomes guests in typical Verazzano fashion.

The tour begins as visitors learn about Giovanni da Verrazzano, the Florentine navigator who, in 1524, discovered what is nowadays New York Bay. Then, visitors take a stroll through the Renaissance gardens and historic cellars, after which they can settle in for a meal at the Hosteria.

The Hosteria is a farm-restaurant offering wine tastings and a genuine Tuscan menu, where courses are traditionally prepared with love and care using exclusively locally sourced ingredients, often direct from the farm. Verrazzano extra virgin olive oil, honey, and Balsamico are specialties produced at the estate and available for visitors to discover.

Luigi Cappellini believes that the Chianti Classico area is special for its beauty, and that riding a bicycle could be the best way to experience the romance and tradition of this territory. This led to the formation of a vintage bicycle team at Verrazzano, which has enthusiastically taken part in the most important vintage bike races for years.

In fact, this is another side to Verrazzano: a meeting place for passionate cyclists, whose tours in the land of the Gallo Nero give them a new and exciting way to appreciate the land!

Website: www.verrazzano.com