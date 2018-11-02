DO Catalunya’s Wine Media Competition 2018 — win €2,000

Promotional feature Entries have opened for DO Catalunya’s sixth annual BlocDOCat Media Competition, celebrating writing, photos and videos inspired by its region’s wine culture...

What is BlocDOCat?

BlocDOCat’s name is derived from ‘bloc’, the Catalan word for blog, as the competition is centred on digital media — ranging from online articles and blogs to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook posts.

DO Cat is short for DO Catalunya, the collective body that works with over 200 producers in the wine region.

The BlocDOCat competition seeks to shine a spotlight on diversity, quality and values of its region via global media channels.

By bringing Catalunya to the fore of online wine culture, BlocDOCat aims to create a worldwide forum of ideas and opinions, sparking both debate and creativity.

From elegant Garnachas to sparkling Xarel-los, Catalunya is celebrated by wine lovers around the world. Last year’s competition saw entries from London, Washington DC and Buenos Aires — to name a few.

In recognition of its international appeal, this year’s competition will not categorise entries on the basis of their origin or location.

For example, a blogger from Boston with a passion for Catalan wine culture has the same chances in the text category as a Barcelona-based writer.

Accepted languages include English, Spanish and Catalan.

How to enter

BlocDOCat includes three categories focused on the best writing, photos and videos inspired by Catalan wine or wine culture — including how it’s connected to the region’s food, people, cities or landscapes.

It’s free to enter and each category carries a cash prize of €2,000 for the winner. You may submit content to more than one category.

Best image about #Catalanwine and wine culture

Are you an amateur photographer with a love of wine, or perhaps you have an impressive array of wine photos on your Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account?

All photos published on the specified online platforms are admissible — as long as they are your own and accompanied by the #DOCatalunya and #VIBlocDOCat hashtags.

Best text about #Catalanwine and wine culture

Whether you’re a talented wine writer with your own blog, or just a dedicated wine consumer who loves to share Tweets and Facebook posts, enter your text via the specified media channels.

It can be creative or informative and personal or journalistic in tone, just make sure you include the correct hashtags in your chosen text.

Best video about #Catalanwine and wine culture

Could you be the undiscovered Tarantino of the wine world? Or maybe you just happened to capture a beautiful Catalan wine scene on your phone?

Make sure your video is less than 15 minutes long and posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Youtube with the correct hashtags.

Note: entries must be submitted by 18 November 2018. Please read the competition rules and entry requirements here before applying to your chosen category.

The awards ceremony will take place on 13 December, more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Go to www.docat.cat for more information.