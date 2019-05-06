Champagne Jacquart Mosaïque

With a story that began as recently as the early 1960s, Champagne Jacquart has taken full advantage of its relative youth, welcoming both the present and the future with open arms and an open mind, while at the same time holding dear the finest of Champagne’s traditions and practices.

Since its foundation in 1964, Jacquart has slowly and precisely built an enviable roster of wisened growers and their precious vineyards, with this formidable pairing proving countless times to be the core pillars of its success.

Today it represents impressive and diverse sets of talented feet on the ground which are overseen by award-winning Chief Winemaker, Floriane Eznack, who has been responsible for channelling this expertise since 2011: ‘Embodying the spirit and vibrancy of our wines is joyful,’ she says. ‘For me, there is no set formula or hard and fast rules but a pledge to constantly strive for harmony. Their flavour profile today stems from the past, our wines are crafted in the present and my sights are set on the future.’

The most evident exponent of Eznack’s philosophy is Jacquart’s flagship and appositely-titled Mosaïque line which was first revealed to the world in 1992: ‘The Mosaïque blend highlights the overlying structure and the straightforward appeal of Chardonnay,’ she says. ‘With its extended ageing adding richness and fulfilment, Mosaïque encapsulates our house style and is our signature stamp,’ declares Eznack.

The range – which has recently acquired a new wardrobe via its relaunch and brand new label design – comprises an Extra Brut and a Brut which are identical in terms of the construction of the blend (40% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 25% Pinot Meunier), only differing in the level of dosage – 4 g/l against 9 g/l – as well as cellar ageing, with the Extra Brut resting for a further couple of years. This pair is complemented further with a Demi-Sec, a Rosé and finally the extra-aged Signature Brut which is aged in bottle in Jacquart’s cellars for five years prior to being released to market.

It certainly represents Jacquart’s beating heart as Marketing Director of Jacquart, Marie-Laure Trichard, affirms: ‘The Mosaïque collection embodies the company’s identity,’ she states. ‘The collection reflects the exceptional quality and diversity of our vineyards, and our expertise. We wanted each bottle in turn to epitomise our values of sharing, humanity and positivity.’