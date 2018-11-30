Promotional feature Finding that special gift for the wine lovers in your life can be tough, particularly if you want to move away from the classic gifting of a bottle. Here’s a selection of other ideas that make interesting and exciting gifts for any wine enthusiast this Christmas.



Promotional feature

Christmas gifts for wine lovers

winesave PRO wine preserver, 2018 Edition

This premium wine preserver makes a great gift for any wine savourer. Made with 100% all-natural, high-quality, food-grade argon gas, Winesave has been used for over a decade to protect over 10 million bottles of wine. The new 2018 Edition PRO is the latest and greatest version which comes in an exquisitely packaged box and can be used up to 150 times. So you’ll never need an excuse not to open that next bottle.

The best part: you can save 15% until 31st December using this exclusive code: 2018DECANTER15

A Taste of Le Sud

Emma Kershaw’s visually stunning book ‘A Taste of Le Sud’ is an enticing collection of over fifty recipes, expertly matched with wines from the Languedoc-Roussillon. This book is a complete masterclass in the intricacies of partnering food and wine, as well as a fascinating insight into the history, culture and merits of the Languedoc-Roussillon as a celebrated wine region. Written by the owner of La Maison du Rire – an experiential and interactive wine school in the Corbières, A Taste of Le Sud combines expert wine knowledge and easy to follow local recipes to make the perfect Christmas gift for any food and wine enthusiast.

“It is one of those books where the recipes I wanted to try out immediately leapt off the page – and there were so many of them” – Rosemary George MW

See website for details of last delivery before Christmas.

Vinturi Classic Red Wine Aerator

An essential accessory for any wine lover, the patented Vinturi Red Wine Aerator is designed to infuse the perfect amount of oxygen to interact with the wine, allowing your wine to breathe instantly. The world’s first hand-held instant wine aeration device, Vinturi uses fluid dynamics to deliver a better bouquet, enhanced flavours and a smoother finish. Perfect aeration all in the time it takes you to pour the glass. What could be better?

Includes wine aerator, no-drip stand and filter screen.

Weald Refrigeration

For a luxury gift option for the seasoned wine collector in your life, Weald Refrigeration is renowned within the industry as being one of the finest UK manufacturers of Prestige wine coolers.

All of their wine coolers are designed to keep your wine in optimal condition and display it to its maximum potential.

Weald has an extensive range of standard wine coolers and the unique ability to tailor make a cabinet to your exact requirements. The PR601 shown above is available at a special price of £4,595 including discount, VAT and delivery.

To claim your 10% Decanter reader discount (on cabinets ordered before 31.12.18) please quote “DECANTER18” when you contact Weald for your free quote.

www.wealdrefrigeration.co.uk – Price on request

Apouro

A gift for the wine loving technophile. This high-end electronic decanter is great for events, clubs and bars as well as extravagant enthusiasts who love to entertain. Its smart design allows you to decant larger bottles of wine with ease and style. The high-tech method of pouring wine allows you to independently program the decanter to work over a wireless connection and a generous 6 hour battery life- so your hosting duties will not be compromised. Add in the programmable LED lights and you’ve got yourself a party.

www.apouro.com – Price on request

Les Sources de Caudalie – Hotel and Spa

Buco’Chic Getaway

And finally, for a truly extravagant wine experience, take your loved one to Les Sources de Caudalie in Bordeaux. Situated in the Grand Cru Vineyards of Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, this 5* spa hotel has been welcoming guests since 1999. Within the Buco’Chic Getaway package you can enjoy two nights in a luxury Prestige room with breakfast included, a meal at the 2 star Michelin restaurant La Grand’Vigne, a meal at the country inn La Table du Lavoir and a half day treatment at the Vinothérapie Spa. This gift is a truly unique and romantic experience for any Bordeaux enthusiast.

www.sources-caudalie.com – 1486 euros for 2 people for 2 nights.