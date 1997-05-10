Coup de Coeur 2024 celebrates the finest wines of undiscovered Roussillon

Surrounded by three mountain ranges in a natural amphitheatre opening to the Mediterranean Sea, Roussillon is a hidden gem of quality wines in the south of France.

In the first ever Roussillon ‘Coup de Coeur’ blind tasting event, held on 27 March 2024 in London, a team of UK wine writers selected what they deem to be the 12 finest examples of Roussillon wines available in the UK market. With the aim of shedding light on this often-overlooked region, the experts tasted approximately 100 wines across a range of styles and selected the 12 top bottles that showcased the best that Roussillon has to offer.

A region rich in history and geographic wonders

Once belonging to the kingdom of northern Spain, Roussillon boasts a Catalan influence interwoven with its southern French style. Like much of the surrounding regions, Roussillon benefits from a near-perfect Mediterranean climate, influenced by the sea of the same name which surrounds the region, as well as three mountain ranges: the northern Corbières, the southern Albères and the western Pyrenees.

In addition, there are eight types of wind that blow across the 14 AOPs and two IGP certifications. Variety is key in Roussillon, where there are many micro-terroirs across various soil types, as well as 24 grape varieties regularly grown in styles as diverse as still dry white, rosé and red wines and the fortified sweet Vins Doux Naturels.

A leader in France for organic and biodynamic viticulture, 35% of the region’s growers are certified organic. While today’s winemakers undoubtedly honour a history and methodology passed down by winemakers over generations, Roussillon is also one of France’s most innovative wine regions today, experimenting with modern techniques alongside historical know-how.

Exciting wines to discover

As the 12 top bottles from this first edition of Coup de Coeur show, there’s never been a better time to discover the breadth and quality of wines from Roussillon in the UK.

The 12 wines below are widely available throughout the UK:

Roussillon ‘Coup de Coeur’ 2024

Whites

Domaine des Soulanes, Vieilles Vignes Blanc, Côtes Catalanes, Roussillon, France 2021

Theatre of Wine RRP £27

Le Soula, Le Soula Blanc, Côtes Catalanes, Roussillon, France 2018

Christopher Keiller Fine Wine Services RRP £32

Domaine Gardiés, Clos des Vignes Blanc, Côtes du Roussillon, Roussillon, France 2022

Strictly Wine RRP £39.99

Domaine Madeloc, Tremadoc Blanc, Collioure, Roussillon, France 2022

Strictly Wine RRP £23.99

Reds

Le Soula, Le Soula Rouge, Côtes Catalanes, Roussillon, France 2015

Tanners Wines RRP £35

Domaine Treloar, Motus, Côtes du Roussillon, Roussillon, France 2019

Leon Stolarski Wines RRP £19.99

Domaine Madeloc, Serral Rouge, Collioure, Roussillon, France 2020

Strictly Wine £23.99

Terres Fidèles, Côtes du Roussillon Villages Organic, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, Roussillon, France 2021

Cheers Wine Merchants RRP £16.99

Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles, Château de Corneilla, Cavalcade 2020, Côtes du Roussillon Villages les Aspres, Roussillon, France 2020

The Wine Society RRP £13.50

Vins Doux Naturels

Sélection Parcé Frères, 20 ans (NV), Rivesaltes Ambré, Roussillon, France

The Wine Society RRP £25

Sélection Parcé Frères, Rivesaltes, Rivesaltes Tuilé, Roussillon, France 1982

The Wine Society RRP £45

Mas Amiel, 20 Years Old, Maury Doux Tuilé, Roussillon, France

Georges Barbier Wines RRP £42

