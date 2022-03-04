Investing in wine is much more than a financial decision. It is the acceptance of an invitation to discover a world of knowledge, history and pleasure. At Cult Wines we have an expert team ready to lead you on this fascinating journey.

Which is why our mission is not simply to help customers build an exciting wine investment collection but to engage directly with the people and places behind each of their bottles. In a quest to do so, we have expanded our services through a Customer Experience (CX) Programme that goes hand-in-hand with the consultancy and management services our clients rely upon.

Central to our CX approach is to keep fine wine enjoyment at the heart of what we do and expand our services with other experiences, from gastronomic events to education and travel. In 2021 we hosted 42 events across our global offices (London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Toronto), entertaining almost 400 of our customers. We also curated private visits to over 20 producers around the world, from Napa to Tuscany’s iconic estates of Tiganello, Solaia and Guardo al Tasso. None of this would have been possible without the deep relationships we have with our producer partners.

We also offer multiple educational solutions, from tailored regional and grape variety masterclasses to WSET courses. These not only empower our customers to better understand the collection they wish to build, but also gives producers the opportunity to reach a new generation of informed and highly-engaged wine lovers.

The Customer Experience Programme is the high-level function of our top-down approach to wine investment, empowered by technology, informed by data, and with clear and fair pricing. This allows investors to focus on the best aspects of building a portfolio: forging relationships, discovering people and places, and consolidating a body of knowledge.

Fine wine investment is a unique path and Cult Wines help each investor finding their own, making it a seamless and enriching experience that brings a new financial and experiential dimension to their lives.

Discover more about Cult Wines here



