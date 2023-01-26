Discover Tinazzi’s Amarone Aureum Acinum in Verona

According to old veronese traditions, the ‘tinazzi’ were wood vessels, similar to barrels, where the crushed grapes were left to ferment. It’s a fortunate epistemological origin for the surname of a family so deeply linked to wine. A curious anecdote that contextualises the inception of the Tinazzi winery, a product of the effort and passion of Eugenio Tinazzi, in the 1960s in the Cavaion Veronese.

The founder’s son, Gian Andrea Tinazzi, took over from his father at the helm of the family’s estate and led its gradual expansion. Tinazzi has not only increased and diversified production but also the number of markets where its wines can be found – today, the company is present in more than 40 countries, exporting 90% of its bottles. From the headquarters in Lazise, on the shores of Lake Garda, Gian Andrea now manages the group alongside his children Giorgio and Francesca.

The main priority guiding Tinazzi’s current operations is sustainability, strategically reflected in the R-Evolution project. The initiative started in 2021 with the company’s first Sustainability Report, followed by the application of new and stricter Environmental, Social and Governance benchmarks in 2022. The second sustainability report will be published in March 2023 and made available on Tinazzi’s website in both Italian and English.

Tenuta Valleselle, from Lake Garda to Valpolicella

The Tenuta Valleselle range is named after the eponymous estate on the hills surrounding Lake Garda, bought by the Tinazzi family in 1986, and focuses on the terroirs and traditions of Verona and Valpolicella.

It includes wines of great structure and poise, with intense flavours, nuanced aromas and great complexity imparted by long ageing in wood. Tenuta Valleselle reflects Tinazzi’s love for the region’s history and romantic soul. The labels themselves reflect these inspirations, featuring writings by Catullo, a Veronese poet from the 1st century BCE, known for the intensity with which he sang of passionate enchantment.

The flagship label of Tenuta Valleselle is the Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG Aureum Acinum (latin for ‘golden grape’). It is produced with hand-harvested Corvina and Rondinella grapes – respectively 90 and 10% of the blend – dried in fruttaio until the December following harvest and then crushed, destemmed, macerated and fermented for 15 to 20 days. The wine then matures in French and American oak barrels of 5, 20 and 40 hl for 12 to 16 months.

The result is an expressive Amarone, intensely red and delicately dense. Elegant aromas of ripe red fruit, especially sour and maraschino cherries, are followed on the palate by spicy touches, chocolate and liquorice. A wine of robust yet refined structure, with a perfect balance of refreshing tannins and velvety richness.

Amarone Opera Prima, a celebration of Amarone

The Aureum Acinum Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG will be one of the protagonists at this year’s edition of Amarone Opera Prima, an event organised by the Consorzio di tutela Vini Valpolicella. The tasting will take place at the Palazzo della Gran Guardia, in Verona’s historical centre, on the 4th and 5th February. The Tinazzi family invites all lovers of Amarone to join them and taste one of their most treasured wines.

Also from Tenuta Valleselle: Rovertondo Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore DOC

One of Cantina Tinazzi’s most awarded wines. It shares the same elegant bouquet of its ‘big brother’ Amarone, with fine cherry, strawberry and wild strawberry notes, at a lower alcohol level. A more approachable wine, and a great companion to pasta and meat dishes. Pieve San Vito Bardolino Classico DOC

An easy-drinking red, for a relaxed and refreshing glass. Fragrant, delicate, with vibrancy and rich fruit balanced by a firm structure and lively acidity.

Tenuta Valleselle Discover more about

Connect on: Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

