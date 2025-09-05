Discovering the new releases from Escudo Rojo

When Baroness Philippine de Rothschild established her Chilean winery in 1999, the name she chose for it was significant. Escudo Rojo – meaning ‘red shield’ – is the Spanish translation of her family name. This choice announced a commitment that this new venture would be a faithful expression of everything Baron Philippe de Rothschild stands for in Bordeaux, but seen through the lens of Chilean terroir.

This ethos is perfectly captured in Escudo Rojo’s most prestigious wine, Baronesa P. Created in honour of the late Baroness herself, it is a five-variety blend from the best micro-parcels of their vineyards.

The latest release: Baronesa P. 2022

The new release, from the excellent 2022 vintage, is mostly made up of Cabernet Sauvignon (83%), Cabernet Franc (5%) and Syrah (1%) from the alluvial, gravelly soils of the Maipo Valley. Cool air tumbling down off the Andes in the afternoon brings freshness, poise and finesse.

The remainder of the wine is produced from Carmenère (6%) and Petit Verdot (5%) which thrive in the clay soils and endless sunshine of the Colchagua Valley, further south. With 15 months in oak, just over half of it new, this is a wine of depth and finesse, showing textbook Maipo Cabernet flavours of blackcurrant and morello cherry, plus notes of rosemary, lavender, graphite and cedar.

Concentrated, polished and silky, with the potential to age at least 15 years, Baronesa P 2022 beautifully combines energy, charm and aristocratic elegance. It captures not just a country and a winemaking ethos, but the very spirit of the person after whom it was named.

Two wines to try

Escudo Rojo Gran Reserva 2022

Predominantly (87%) an equal blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Carmenère, with Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Petit Verdot making up the balance. With 12 months in oak (25% of it new): it is full-bodied, blue-fruited and dense, with alluring hints of bay leaf, nuts and spice. Long ageing potential – a fine partner for duck or lamb.

Escudo Rojo Gran Reserva Chardonnay 2023

From the Casablanca Valley, between Santiago and the coast. The cool Pacific influence and Chilean sunshine combine to fine effect to merge rich flavours of passion fruit and orange blossom with zesty grapefruit. Six months in French oak (50% new) add layers of toasted hazelnuts and crème brulée to a long finish.

Discover more about Escudo Rojo

