Douro Wine Live Experience 2021 – Taste the best, enjoy the unique!

Douro Valley, located in the northeast of Portugal, is the oldest demarcated wine region in the world, and classified by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. The landscape is dominated by vineyards, that conquer the banks of Douro river to the upper point of each mountain.

The mighty Douro river that flows from west side until Atlantic ocean, in Oporto, is known all over the world for the unique Port wines and the fine and rich DOC white, red and rosé wines.

Soul Wines – Douro Portugal, is the umbrella name of a group with more than 40 wine producers from the Douro demarcated region. Since 2016, wine tastings, masterclasses and the wine trips along the Douro were always recognised by more than 500 participants, as a surprising experience due to the diversity and quality of the wines presented by traditional Douro family producers, that for generations produce the best grapes and wines of the region.

Soul Wines producers propose a diverse portfolio of wines produced with many of the indigenous grape varieties in the region (Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, Tinta Barroca). Being traditional Douro families, it is easy to find impressive wines produced from old vines, many of them with more than 60 or 80 years old. In demarcated region of Douro, an old vine has to be a minimum of 40 years old, include a minimum of 4 different grape varieties and validate the existence of 5000 plants per hectare.

For the lovers of Port wines, Soul Wines producers also have their old and ancient Ports, whites and tawny, with 40, 60, 80 and more than 100 years!

For fortified wines, Moscatel is also a symbol of Douro region. Made with Moscatel Galego grape variety, is possible to find Moscatel with 10, 20, 30 or more than 40 years.

Arriving 2021, Douro is again ready to open all quintas, cellars and with arms open offer the best nectars among fortified and table wines. To prepare your visit in the near future, Soul Wines – Douro Portugal invites all wine professionals to participate in the Douro Wine Live Experience 2021 – Taste the best, enjoy the unique!

The event will take place, online, during the 21st to 30th June 2021. During this period, you will have at your disposal 15 wine producers to meet with, to taste splendid wines with different profiles, including the Ports plenty of history!

To learn, you will be challenged to assist masterclasses, and webinars related with wine pairing, preparing cocktails and know more about wine tourism in Douro.

Register at the event, participate, select your wines and receive the samples at your address.

To participate and know more about this event please visit https://live.eventtia.com/en/soulwines or contact soulwines@soulwines.com.pt.