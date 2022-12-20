Elém – Enter a world of sophistication and beauty

Elém was born at the crossroads of art, fashion, poetry and pleasure, with the belief that wine is the product that best expresses all of these fundamental dimensions of life.

Eleonora Martini, founder of Elém, embodies the brand’s ethos herself. Her unique take on style, identity and femininity is translated into a range of wines that exude expressiveness, character and elegance in equal measures. Each bottle of Elém is an invitation to enter the world of sophistication, pleasure and beauty that Eleonora has created, with much attention to detail, as a direct reflection of her personality and lifestyle.

As such, it is not simply the content of each bottle that matters – the design of the vessel, the shape, the texture and the overall style – all these elements come together to convey a coherent sense of singularity and exclusivity. All aspects of Elém have been carefully thought through, with the same precision that would go into designing a piece of fine jewellery or a haute couture garment.

Elém’s two flagship products are its two traditional method sparkling wines: Alta Langa DOCG Pas Dosé, a Pinot Noir and Chardonnay blend aged for a minimum of 36 months on the lees, and Alta Langa DOCG Rosé, made exclusively from Pinot Noir grapes and aged for 30 months sur lattes. These expressions of Piedmont’s most exclusive sparkling wines are carefully crafted, with rémuage done fully by hand in old pupitres. Without any dosage, both wines reveal a subtle complexity of very pure flavours free of any intrusive sweetness; the focus is on the creamy texture, the savoury appeal and the gentle mineral backbone.

Also part of Elém’s range is Elém La Femme, an elegant rosé, for true lovers of the style that encapsulates the feminine strength and refined intensity the brand wants to convey. The wine is made exclusively from Nebbiolo grapes sourced across the Langhe. Its delicate bouquet of roses, wild strawberry, cranberry and raspberry are an ode both to the hills of the Langhe and to the winelovers that will enjoy it. It is presented in an elegant clear bottle, like a fine perfume.

There’s much more to discover in the world of Elém. Eleonora Martini and her talented team invite you to enter the universe they have created with hard work, passion and, above all, the desire to celebrate life in the most sophisticated way.

Discover more about the world of Elém

Connect on Instagram