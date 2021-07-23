Ferruccio Deiana Wines: Sardinia Ambassador

The winery established by Ferruccio Deiana with his wife Mariagrazia was founded with a mixture of passion for the soil and expertise in winemaking. The use of native grapes reflects the founders’ desire to bring the environmental and cultural riches of Sardinia to the attention of lovers of fine wine. The aim was to bring the area where the company vineyards are planted, the lower Campidano and the Parteolla, to prominence as part of the cradle of quality Italian wine.

Dario, the founders’ son, is now helping at the winery, and the passito wine Oirad (‘Dario’ backwards!) that won an award for best dessert wine in southern Italy in 2017 is dedicated to him.

Both Ferruccio and Dario are oenologists, so particular care is paid to the whole winemaking process, from the vineyard to the bottle. In the winery there is a large barrique cellar embellished with arches and vaults, and a winemaking museum with ancient tools on display for visitors. Tastings are organised inside the museum. There is a conference room and a reception room with kitchen. In warmer periods it is also possible to use the outside lawns for receptions. The cellars are available for visits, tastings and photoshoots.

Ajana

Rosso Isola di Nuraghi IGT Ajana is the top wine of the Ferruccio Deiana winery and is for wine lovers who can appreciate top-level wines. The name ‘Ajana’ is an ancient Sardinian form of ‘Deiana’ and it expresses the strength, passion and soul of the two generations who have worked together to express the quality of Campidano in vinous terms.

Grapes are carefully selected at the end of September and macerated at controlled temperatures for 15 days after pressing. Aged in 225-litre French oak barriques for 18 months, this full-bodied wine is round, warm and intense. Excellent with rich meat-based dishes, game and ripe cheese.

Classics

Ferruccio Deiana’s range of classic wines is headed by the award-winning Sileno Riserva, which was awarded a Platinum medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018 and was chosen as one of the World’s Best Value Italian Wines by Wine Searcher this year.

Decanter World Wine Awards 2021

Ajana – Silver medal, 93 points

Sileno (Cannonau) – Silver medal, 91 points

Bella Rosa – Silver medal, 90 points

Other wines in the range include:

Arvali (Vermentino di Sardegna)

Karel (Monica)

Donnikalia (Vermentino di Sardegna)

Malvasia Cagliari DOC

Discover the wines: www.ferrucciodeiana.it