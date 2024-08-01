Finca San Blas – Custodians of the land

At Finca San Blas, sustainability and biodiversity are not abstract goals embraced as a trend; they are the core concepts upon which the estate’s management is based. More than a commercial venture, San Blas is foremost a social and environmental enterprise whose main goal is the preservation of the 600 hectares of lands it spans across.

The pursuit of balance

A beautiful patchwork of woods, olive groves, almond orchards, vineyards and cereal fields, lined with Mediterranean pine trees, junipers, and aromatic herbs, Finca San Blas is a complex and lively landscape where complementary elements thrive in harmony. An example, one dare say, of regenerative agriculture from before the concept was even coined.

Rather than ‘managing’ the estate, the team at San Blas is guided by the land’s needs, taking its product respectfully, without compromising its overall balance. Human presence is seen as yet another element in a rich web of natural resources, whose primary responsibility is to value and encourage their preservation and balance.

The team at San Blas has been notoriously active among a group of stakeholders questioning the widespread installation of solar farms which could have a significant negative impact on Utiel-Requena’s ecosystems. Underpinning this initiative is the understanding of the landscape as an irreplaceable, collective resource.

Reflective winemaking

Viticulture and winemaking at San Blas reflect the same ethos that guides the management of the estate as a whole. The wines of San Blas are simply, and decisively, a natural byproduct of the landscape, of which the estate’s 55ha of vines are but a small part. They are elements in a complex, complementary ecosystem in which balance is achieved through a self-sustaining, dynamic interplay.

Terroir expressiveness is therefore interpreted not just as a stylistic but also philosophical trait of the wines, as they capture the essence of the place well beyond the perimeter of the vineyards.

To achieve this the work in both vineyard and cellar is mindful, gentle and attuned to the specificities of each plot, variety and vintage. All fruit is hand-harvested and transported to the winery in 10kg cases where it is carefully selected, also by hand.

There’s a distinct quietness when arriving at the estate’s winery, cradled by gently-sloping hills. As if time stood still, it’s possible to listen to the pine needles rustling in the wind and the gentle humming of bees. This quiet energy permeates the winery itself, where the slope has been integrated in the design to allow for transfers to happen by gravity.

Winemaking at San Blas therefore becomes almost an act of environmental activism. Rather than a strict programmatic approach, the wines are a result of the humble interpretation of terroir, with a focus on elegance and detail. A statement of the commitment to the landscape and the need to preserve it as a complex living organism.

Two wines that capture the sustainability approach of Finca San Blas

Conveniencia

50% Merseguera, 25% Chardonnay and 25% Pinot Noir

This wine’s name evokes the landscape’s ability to seek its own equilibrium, through sinuous adaptability – Conveniencia was formerly a river, having left behind sediments of different size and composition, and is now a path. The blend is itself a reflection of a quest for balance with Merseguera adding rich fruit, Chardonnay fleshy citrus and citrus, and Pinot Noir, structure and poise. The varieties are fermented separately and kept in stainless steel for five months, with gradual removal of the lees. This adds structure and depth to an otherwise fruit-forward wine, with alluring touches of fennel and thyme. Long finish with a pleasant, refreshing bitter twist.

La Senda del Caballo

100% Bobal

With a limited production of 1,150 bottles, this is an expressive Bobal from a vineyard planted at 750 metres above sea level. The name refers to the path (senda), along which horses (caballos) can cross the hills, that borders the plot. Natural fermentation in 500-litre vats followed by 12 months in oak foudres. Only first press wine goes into the final bottling. The wine echoes the aromas of the woods and herbs that surround the vineyard, with oregano, thyme and tarragon adding balsamic vibrancy to the deep black fruit. Lovely acidity throughout. Great verve, supported by refreshing tannins.

Discover more about Finca San Blas