Great Wine Capitals: Verona Best Of Wine Tourism awards 2019 winners

With a diverse range of soil types from sandy plains to mountain and lakeside landscapes, the vineyards of the Verona Province reflect the essence of place within nineteen denominations of DOC and DOCG wines.

In view of the success of the last year, the Chamber of Commerce of Verona has organised its second edition of the “Best of Wine Tourism” Award involving 49 wineries and wine tourism facilities. Among them, seven participants have been awarded within seven different categories.

Architecture and Landscapes: Guerrieri Rizzardi

The company Guerrieri Rizzardi, founded in 1913, today owns vineyards and cellars in the four classical areas of Verona: Bardolino, Valpolicella, Soave and Valdadige. The villa Guerrieri Rizzardi and the Garden of Pojega, located in Negrar, in the beautiful Valpolicella, represent an architecture and landscape unicum, placed on a path, where a wine tourist can enjoy the route which leads from the Valdadige to Soave, passing from Valpolicella and Garda Lake.

The Garden of Pojega, with its plants and fountains, is a historic example of an Italian garden of the eighteenth century. The visit to the garden and its Green Theatre is accompanied by the wine tasting in the renovated wine shop. www.guerrieri-rizzardi.it

Art and Culture: Villa Della Torre – Allegrini

Designed by the architect Giulio Romano and built in the sixteenth century, Villa Della Torre Allegrini has 9 luxury rooms and a suite, all equipped with every comfort and dedicated to the historical figures who once frequented the site.

Location for both wine tastings and cultural events, the Villa, a treasure of the Italian Renaissance, has become a benchmark for those who are interested in Veronese wines, art and culture, hosting intellectuals and wine tourists, to whom visits are offered to the company vineyards and to other places of interest near the Villa. www.villadellatorre.it

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences: Tenuta Canova – Masi Wine Experience

Tenuta Canova, the Masi property just a few steps from the shores of Garda Lake in the hinterland of Lazise, is hosting the Wine Discovery Museum, a discovery center where visitors can plunge into a multimedia experience through viticulture and winemaking technique, told through the story of the Boscaini family and modern-day Masi.

The visit includes a guided tour of the vineyards, of the grape drying rooms and of the cellars where Masi matures the famous Campofiorin. At the wine bar “Vino e Cucina” visitors can also taste Masi’s wine, accompanied with dishes of the local tradition. www.masiwineexperience.it

Musella Winery & Country Relais, a 16th century renovated complex, offers a great number of activities in the setting of a historical park, where a river flows. Guests can participate in wine tasting, cooking classes, yoga classes, use the canoes for excursions on the river, make walks on the farm or take the bicycles to reach the near towns and the city center of Verona. In the appropriate season, it’s possible to fly fishing and to search for truffles with an expert and his dog.

An offer able to satisfy the most demanding enotourist looking for unique experiences, in a place full of charm. www.musella.it

Wine Tourism & Food Tasting: Buglioni Wine Resort

Buglioni is located in the Valpolicella Classica, 15 km from Garda Lake and from the city of Verona.

The Agrirelais “Dimora del Bugiardo” is a hospitality house with 15 rooms, located only 500 meters from the “Locanda del Bugiardo”, a restaurant in the heart of Valpolicella, the perfect place to live a unique eno-gastronomic experience.

For a drink or an informal dinner in a friendly atmosphere “Osteria del Bugiardo” is the perfect location, one in the historic centre of Verona, one in Santa Maria di Negrar and the other in Villafranca. The “Osterias” have become cool gathering points for city dwellers, business people and tourists who want to enjoy a glass of wine and taste typical dishes of Verona. www.buglioni.it

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices: Cantina Monteci

After 5 generations the Righetti family continues to produce excellent wines by integrating the traditional grape raising methods and must processing with leading-edge vinifications techniques. The new winery in Arcè, is the emblem of how technological innovation and attention to tradition can live in perfect harmony.

The passion and attention to detail characterize the daily work of both the vineyard and the cellar in order to offer our guests wines and excellent hospitality. www.monteci.it

Wine Tourism Services: Veronality

Veronality was founded in 2011 to help tourists discover their hometown Verona in an original way. Today the company has become a tour operator specialized in Veronese wine tourism, with an original and constantly evolving offer.

The company also manages a tourist InfoPoint in the city center, a cooking school and a well-stocked garage including bicycles, electric bikes, vintage Vespas, scooters and minivans. The Veronality offer is very broad and is able to meet all the needs, thanks to the different internal professional skills in the team. www.veronality.com

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide|South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne|Switzerland; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.