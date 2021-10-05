Journey’s End Vineyards, a South African winery and a force for good

Promotional feature

Purchased in 1995 by the Gabb family, Journey’s End is nestled among the Schapenberg hills in the Stellenbosch winelands – and it has always been wholly committed to sustainably and ethically producing excellent wines for all occasions.

The vines are grown on 350 million-year-old decomposed granite soils, creating one of the most prestigious terroirs in South Africa. As well as fantastic views, the vineyards also benefit from the cooling and cleansing south-easterly wind, known locally as the ‘Cape Doctor,’ which comes in from nearby False Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

While ageing in French and American oak barrels remains a firm part of Journey’s End’s creation of classically elegant styles of wine, dynamic winemakers Leon Esterhuizen and Mike Dawson also use progressive methods both in the cellar and in the vineyards. These include a minimal intervention philosophy, carbonic maceration, and fermentation and ageing in amphorae and concrete eggs, adding a complex layer to many of the vineyard’s wines. Journey’s End has three acclaimed core offerings, with wide global distribution: Tales, V and Precision ranges.

In a bid to continue to improve progress made in the sustainable production of wine, Journey’s End has become a founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR). SWR is a newly established, non-profit initiative which aims to create a global definition of sustainability for wine, develop principles and criteria to inform a global standard and then provide tools, guidance and access to a network of industry leaders advocating for progress in all aspects of sustainability. Along with Journey’s End, founding members are WWF South Africa, The Fairtrade Foundation, Waitrose & Partners, Sustainable Winegrowing Australia and Catena Institute of Wine, to name a few.

In 2020, Journey’s End was named Ethical Company of the Year by the Drinks Business Green Awards, in recognition of the Journey’s End Foundation’s work, which aims to provide a million meals to the local community by the end of 2021 through a network of soup kitchens. Earlier this year, Journey’s End became a WWF Conservation Champion for its ongoing commitment to sustainable farming and conservation of native fauna and flora.

Drink South African and drink well, knowing Journey’s End is truly a force for good.

For more information or enquiries, please visit journeysend.co.za or email christine@journeysend.co.za