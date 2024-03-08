Linaje Garsea – a Ribera del Duero pioneer

As one of the founding producers of DO Ribera del Duero, Linaje Garsea remains at the region’s forefront. The family-owned estate – established in 1888 in the province of Toledo and now with its third generation at the helm – is a true pioneer of the renowned DO, having led the way by focusing on terroir diversity and low intervention winemaking.

Distinctive terroirs

The character of Linaje Garsea’s wines is very much shaped by the distinctiveness of its terroirs. In Valdecobos, one of the appellation’s most renowned internal valleys, Linaje Garsea’s vines grow on mineral-rich clay soils, delivering fruit with incredible balance between freshness and aromatic power.

In Aranda, on the other hand, the vineyards surrounding the producer’s winery, planted along the River Duero on alluvial soils, deliver deeper expressions of Tinta del País (the local expression of Tempranillo). Handled carefully in the cellar – with minimal SO2 additions, natural fermentations and only light filtrations – the fruit is allowed to carry its full expression into the bottle.

A modern interpretation

A total of 71 hectares, all estate-owned, provide the raw material for Linaje Garsea’s modern interpretation of Ribera del Duero, at the intersection of tradition and innovation. While positioning itself as one of the region’s leading wineries, Linaje Garsea does so in an unpretentious and approachable way, seeking to make the uniqueness of its terroirs and the excellence of its winemaking available to all.

Linaje Garsea Crianza is perhaps the most representative of the winery’s labels – an approachable, modern yet classic example of Ribera del Duero. The winery has been able to consolidate its position among professionals and consumers alike by offering the winning combination of quality alongside value. Its Crianza is the epitome of this balancing act.

Accomplished vintages

Meanwhile, the most exclusive of Linaje Garsea’s creations is the Archangelus Gabrighel collection, a triptych of Tinta del País wines, yielded by the same vintage and plots (a selection of sites at least 60 years old) aged in oaks of different origins: American, Spanish and French.

Linaje Garsea also offers a library of particularly accomplished back vintages – such as 2004, 2009 and 2010 – that show how the producer’s wines can still display Tinta del País in full splendour many years on. Building on complexity and nuance, they retain a vibrant fruit core and tannic poise that reflect both its ethos and the essence of Ribera del Duero.

Linaje Garsea’s wines demonstrate its expertise at capturing the spirit of the region, which can be fully experienced at its onsite hotel and asador (an institution in its own right) too. The winery invites guests to immerse themselves in the history and terroir that have shaped its identity.