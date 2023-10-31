Mare Magnum – Daring to be different

Founded by Takis Soldatos and Mario Calzolari, both leading figures in the global wine industry for the last 30 years, Mare Magum has quickly established itself as a leader in the production of wine at unbeatable price/quality. The two entrepreneurs have been able to create a wine production and distribution company where passion for terroir goes hand in hand with technical excellence. Eager to innovate, they have surrounded themselves with a team of like-minded experts and leaders in their fields; from operations to oenology, from viticulture to sustainability.

International expertise

The company leverages its international team’s decades of combined experience to produce a diverse range of wines with two common denominators: quality and good value. To achieve this goal, Mare Magnum has forged close and lasting relationships with growers and winemakers in each of the eight countries it operates in – Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Argentina, South Africa, Australia and USA. It has also invested in dedicated production facilities that allow it to control all aspects of production, from grape to glass.

This pooling of complementary expertise is ultimately reflected on the quality of the wines. On the one hand, the worldly experience and entrepreneurial spirit of Mare Magnum’s core team, and on the other hand, the deep connection with each region and grape variety of the viticulture and winemaking teams in each location.

Holistic approach

As is evident, Mare Magnum takes a holistic approach to its product development. The same attention to detail that goes into winemaking is also invested in the creation of each package and label. The company believes that this is an essential part of its communication with consumers; labels are a way of expressing the effort that goes into each bottle but also of conveying a sense of fun and pleasure. Mare Magnum places great focus on drinkability and food pairing potential, with the belief that wines are ultimately made to be shared and enjoyed alongside food.

Quality stamp

The wines are made with the aim of preserving grape and terroir expressiveness, while remaining affordable and approachable for consumers, without ever compromising on quality and on strict production standards. Mare Magnum has invested in state-of-the-art technology across all of its facilities; the emphasis on sustainability and resource optimisation has translated into important credentials such as the Equalitas or Organic certifications seen on many of the wines.

From Sicily to California by way of Puglia, from Mendoza to the Western Cape, there is a Mare Magnum wine for every moment and for everyone. With the assurance that comes from the success achieved at international competitions, not least the Decanter Wine World Awards: during the event’s 2023 edition Mare Magnum swept up a whopping 28 medals, including three Silver nods.

