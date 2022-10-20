Paolo e Noemia d’Amico is a project that sits at the intersection of oenology, art and hospitality – a product of passion and dedication that, supported by the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, has grown in both size and quality to become one of Lazio’s most renowned names.

Life-changing moment

The project is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Paolo and Noemia d’Amico who, in 1985, after the birth of their first daughter, discovered a shared love of wine. The couple brought a unique outlook to the wine industry, with their diverse entrepreneurial expertise – Paolo as the third generation at the helm of one of the biggest family- owned shipowners in Italy; Noemia, a Brazilian of Portuguese descent, as representative for Christian Dior, a post she held for ten years in Brazil and Italy.

They started their search for an estate to materialise their winemaking dream and eventually found Villa Tirrena, in the heart of Tuscia, along the border between Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany. Conveniently located close to Rome, where the family is based, and with ideal conditions to plant vines, Villa Tirrena became the cradle of the universe of Paolo e Noemia d’Amico.

With the unique landscape of the sculptural Vaiano badlands as backdrop, an intense work of research and investment began with the planting of the first five hectares of Chardonnay. The estate’s vineyards now cover a total of 30 hectares, planted to, in addition to Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir and the local variety Grechetto. Nestled in the Valle dei Calanchi and managed under organic practices, the vineyards benefit from a unique terroir, shaped by a long rich geological history of volcanic activity. Tuff and peperino-rich soils impart the filigreed texture and distinct minerality that are trademarks of Paolo and Noemia’s wines. By making the most of this setting, and with a talented team of viticulturists and winemakers working with them, Paolo e Noemia have been able to create an award-winning portfolio.

A full experience

The uniqueness of Paolo and Noemia’s wines is also shaped by the larger concept they are part of, in which hospitality, architecture and art define a complete experience of pleasure and beauty. Noemia worked closely with renowned architect Luca Brasini to design the magnificent tuff-vaulted cellar, where the wines are aged to the sound of specially selected classical music. Guests are invited to experience this magical space during private guided tastings that offer a glimpse of the universe of Paolo e Noemia d’Amico.

In 2020, the family decided to makethe invitation to this universe complete by opening the doors of Villa Tirrena, now available as a high-end rental property, ideal for corporate events, family gatherings or celebrations. Surrounded by the Umbrian hills, with breathtaking views of the Valle dei Calanchi, the Villa is a charming blend of laid-back country living and Italian sophistication, allowing guests to enjoy unforgettable moments and create shared memories away from the beaten track. An exclusive sculpture garden and a 13th century tower add to the singularity of this hidden Laziale jewel.

Paolo and Noemia have also dedicated a secret garden, on the grounds of the estate, to their close friend Mark Shand, British travel writer, conservationist and founder of the Elephant Family trust. The garden is populated by sculptures created by the institution, featuring endangered species, the sales proceeds of which go towards its wildlife conservation programmes. Yet another expression of Paolo and Noemia d’Amico’s dedication to the beauty and meaning of ‘the good life’.

From a humble beginning, as a project of passion, Paolo and Noemia d’Amico is now firmly established as a renowned wine range, widely recognised by consumers and critics alike.

Paolo e Noemia d’Amico – Four flagship Lazio wines

Agylla 2020, IGP Lazio

100% Grechetto; 14.5% abv

A complex and characterful expression of Grechetto with aromas of white flowers, acacia honey, hazelnuts and almonds. Aged for eight months in stainless steel and amphora for added texture. Fresh and well balanced with an elegant mineral finish.

Calanchi di Vaiano 2020, IGP Lazio

100% Chardonnay; 13% abv

With its elegant combination of citrus fruit, fleshy apricot and yellow flowers topped by white pepper and fresh minerality, this Chardonnay has the complexity and structure to age beautifully. Its grainy texture and persistence make it an ideal food companion.

Falesia 2019, IGP Lazio

100% Chardonnay; 13% abv

Aged for ten months in French oak, this wine has an intriguing and shifting complexity, from ripe fleshy fruit to almonds, honey, buttered toast and vanilla. Poised and soft on the palate, with mineral backbone and delicate creamy finish.

Villa Tirrena, IGP Lazio

Merlot, Syrah; 14.5% abv

Another exceptional vintage that highlights the character of the Valle dei Calanchi terroir. Ripe red fruits dominate the nose, lined by a spicy touch. Rich and round, with mouthcoating fine tannins, softened by ten months ageing in French oak.

Discover more about Paolo e Noemia d’Amico



Connect on: Facebook | Instagram

